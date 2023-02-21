Prosecutors drop firearm enhancement from Alec Baldwin's manslaughter charge

In the aftermath of the deadly shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's Western film "Rust," prosecutors in New Mexico have dropped a firearm enhancement from one of the manslaughter charges against the actor and producer.

The decision was announced on Monday and came as a surprise to many following the case.

Background of the Shooting

In 2021, Alec Baldwin was holding a gun during a rehearsal when it discharged, killing the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and wounding the director, Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger, while prosecutors have argued that the weapon could not have fired without the trigger being pressed.

The Significance of the Firearm Enhancement

With the firearm enhancement, Baldwin could have faced a mandatory five-year sentence if he was convicted in Hutchins' death. However, his attorneys had been fighting against the enhancement in court, arguing that prosecutors used a 2022 version of the law that did not apply to the 2021 shooting.

Prosecutors' Decision to Drop the Enhancement

The decision to drop the firearm enhancement from Baldwin's manslaughter charge was made "in order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys," according to Heather Brewer, a spokesperson for District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. The prosecution's priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys, Brewer added.

The same change was made to one of the charges against the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and Jason Bowles, an attorney for Gutierrez-Reed, applauded the decision, calling it the right call.

Baldwin's Response to the Developments

An attorney for Baldwin declined to comment immediately following Monday's developments. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are scheduled to make their initial court appearances on Friday morning, both expected to appear remotely via an online connection.

Conclusion

The dropping of the firearm enhancement from one of the manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin is a significant development in the ongoing case. While it remains to be seen how the case will ultimately play out, the decision by prosecutors to drop the enhancement may have implications for the potential sentence that Baldwin could face if he is convicted in Hutchins' death.

