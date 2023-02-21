Westbrook Plans to Sign with LA Clippers After Contract Buyout

Nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook is set to join the LA Clippers after completing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to his agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports.

With the buyout finalizing the remaining $47 million owed on his expiring deal, Westbrook will return to Los Angeles, this time with the Clippers. He was officially waived by the Jazz on Monday afternoon.

Sources say that Clippers officials, including coach Ty Lue and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, were impressed with Westbrook's willingness to fit into a specific role centered on his playmaking, rebounding, and toughness. The Clippers, who have championship aspirations, are excited to welcome Westbrook to their core, which includes his former Thunder teammate Paul George.

Despite interest from other teams like the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, and Miami Heat, the chance to compete for a championship and remain in Los Angeles played a significant part in Westbrook's decision to choose the Clippers.

Westbrook had a tumultuous season-plus with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded, along with a 2027 first-round draft pick, to the Jazz as part of a three-team deal. After taking time to consider his options, Westbrook has embraced a sixth-man role, averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.

The Jazz's CEO, Danny Ainge, GM Justin Zanik, and coach Will Hardy told Westbrook that they would welcome him reporting to the team, but the organization was prioritizing and playing its younger players and would make no assurances on minutes or role size.

