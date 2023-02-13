Is the Republican Party in Denial of Reality?

Christopher Shanks

Since Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) led Republicans in shouting “Liar!” when President Biden said in his State of the Union address that “some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years,” Republicans have been filling social and news media with accusations that Biden was lying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsZYu_0klR6qhg00
Photo byImage Credit to MediasTouch's official Twitter.

However, in actuality, President Biden's statement was based on facts and reality.

In his speech, President Biden continued by stating that if Congress doesn't vote to keep Medicare and Social Security programs, they would go away. He also mentioned that some Republicans have even suggested cutting Social Security and Medicare, which could result in America defaulting on its debt for the first time in its history.

These statements were rooted in truth, with Florida senator Rick Scott releasing an 11-point plan in February 2022, which included a promise that "All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again." This plan also suggested selling off all non-essential government assets to pay down the national debt, without defining what constitutes "non-essential."

With the Republicans winning control of the House, they have also made it clear that they will not approve a clean debt ceiling increase without spending cuts. The history of Republican calls for cuts to Social Security is extensive, dating back to former President Trump's vow to make cuts in his second term. Other notable Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, and the Republican Study Committee have also called for reforms in entitlements, including privatization, moving the programs to annual funding, and raising the eligibility age for Social Security and Medicare.

President Biden's statements come from what was famously referred to as the "reality-based community" in 2002. That year, a senior advisor to President George W. Bush told journalist Ron Suskind that "people who believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality" belonged to the reality-based community. However, Suskind was told by the advisor that "the world doesn't work that way anymore" and that the Empire creates its own reality.

This idea of the reality-based community was also evident in the recent 2020 presidential election, where President Biden's win was based on careful observation of reality and facts. Despite former President Trump's campaign hiring a consulting firm to prove election fraud, the Berkeley Research Group examined the election results in six swing states and found no evidence that would change the outcome.

In conclusion, it seems that the Republican Party is in denial of reality and facts, instead opting to create its own alternate reality. The history of their calls for cuts to essential programs like Social Security and Medicare, as well as their denial of the 2020 presidential election results, are prime examples of this trend.

Sources

https://www.nytimes.com/2004/10/17/magazine/faith-certainty-and-the-presidency-of-george-w-bush.html

https://rescueamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/RickScott-12-Point-Policy-Book.pdf

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/02/10/anna-paulina-luna-republican-biography/

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/09/politics/medicare-social-security-what-matters/index.html

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/02/10/biden-governors-brazil-president-pence-subpoena/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# politics# us politics# republican# congress# elections

Comments / 2

Published by

Your news source for all trending culture content.

N/A
678 followers

More from Christopher Shanks

Republicans Weaponizing Government to Attack Civil Liberties

In today’s political climate, it seems that the Republican party is using investigations and inquiries to politicize issues and attack American civil liberties. From the “voter fraud” investigations of the 1990s to the 2016 investigations into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, Republicans have used “investigations” to spread the idea of Democratic wrongdoing. House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House majority leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) even made it clear that they believed the administration should have shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier.

Read full story

China's Spy Balloon Program: The Growing Threat to US National Security

China's ongoing surveillance program, which uses high-altitude balloons to gather intelligence on a global scale, has become a major threat to US national security. In a recent press conference, Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that the US intelligence community has determined that the spy balloon, which was shot down by the US military in late January, was part of a larger Chinese surveillance program operating around the world.

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion: Divided We Stand: Biden's Rejection of the Status Quo at the State of the Union Address

The annual State of the Union address is a momentous event in American politics. Last year, 38.2 million people tuned in to watch President Joe Biden’s speech, and what they saw was a president repeatedly offering to work across the aisle – and with Republicans refusing to cooperate.

Read full story

President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union Address: A Vision for a United America

The State of the Union Address is an annual event in the political arena that captures the attention of millions of Americans. Last year, 38.2 million people tuned in to witness President Joe Biden's address, where he outlined his moderate plan for the nation, highlighted his administration's accomplishments, and offered his vision for a united America. In this article, we'll dive deeper into the key highlights of President Biden's 2023 State of the Union Address and analyze its impact on the nation.

Read full story
9 comments

Amazon Launches "RxPass" - A Revolutionary New Way to Access Prescription Medications

Amazon, the largest e-commerce platform in the world, has recently launched "RxPass," a new service that offers its members access to commonly prescribed generic medications for a flat monthly fee of $5.

Read full story
1 comments

Portia de Rossi Surprises Ellen DeGeneres with Renewal of Vows: A Celebration of Love and Commitment

In a world where love and commitment are often taken for granted, Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres have stood the test of time and shown the world what it truly means to be in love.

Read full story
14 comments

The Truth Behind the Andrew Tate Controversy: The Court Upholds 30-Day Arrest

The Romanian court's decision to uphold the second 30-day arrest of the notorious influencer and former professional kickboxer, Andrew Tate, has caused a stir among the public.

Read full story
13 comments

Brian Deese Steps Down as President Biden's Economic Adviser Amidst Debt Limit Crisis

Brian Deese, President Biden's economic advisor, is stepping down after a two-year tenure marked by challenging economic conditions. In a statement, President Biden praised Deese for his contributions to several major economic legislation passed under the Democratic-controlled Congress.

Read full story
16 comments

The Rise of Nikki Haley: The First Official Challenger to Former President Trump in the 2024 Presidential Race

The Republican bid for the 2024 presidential race has taken a new turn with the announcement of the first official challenger to former President Trump. Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, is expected to announce her candidacy in less than two weeks. The former governor of South Carolina for six years has been in the public eye for her political views and her role in the Trump administration.

Read full story
138 comments

The Rise of Robots in Fast Food: The Future of Employment in Jeopardy

The fast-food industry is rapidly adopting automation to address the shortage of workers caused by the pandemic. With inflation and the impending recession, the trend of automation in fast food is expected to grow even further and could lead to the elimination of many low-skilled jobs. In this article, we will explore the recent developments in automation in fast-food chains and their impact on the industry.

Read full story
57 comments
Santa Fe County, NM

Alec Baldwin Criminal Charges: The Tragic Incident on the Set of "Rust"

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and film armorer Hannah Guiterrez Reed have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" in Santa Fe County, New Mexico in 2021.

Read full story
47 comments
Minnesota State

The Importance of Increasing Teachers of Color in Schools: A Call to Action

Fourth-grader Azomali Obiasakin's testimony at the Minnesota State Capitol last Wednesday highlighted a crucial issue in the education system: the lack of teachers of color in schools.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

California Governor Endorses Stricter Gun Control Measures

Following a string of mass shootings in the state of California in January, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced his support for legislation that would limit the places where people can carry concealed firearms.

Read full story
332 comments

Serena Williams Speaks Up on Will Smith's Incident that Shocked the World

It has been almost a year since the world witnessed one of the most talked about events in the entertainment industry. The incident, which took place during the 2022 Oscars, has been a subject of discussions, debates, and analyses ever since. It all started when Chris Rock, who was presenting the award for best documentary, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. This led to a reaction from Will Smith, who, as it is widely known, was a nominee for best actor for his role in "King Richard". In a fit of anger, Smith took to the stage, slapped Rock and returned to his seat, shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Read full story
Kentucky State

The Dangers of Unregulated Pregnancy Centers: A Kentucky Nurse's Story

Pregnancy centers, key players in the anti-abortion movement, have been growing in number across the country. While they may seem like medical clinics, most operate without proper state and federal oversight, and are subject to little regulation. This lack of regulation can put women, as well as their partners and babies, at risk. This is the story of a Kentucky nurse who tried to hold a pregnancy center accountable, but faced roadblocks at every turn.

Read full story

The Rise of Renewable Natural Gas from Dairy Farms - A Solution or a Problem?

The energy industry is turning waste from dairy farms into renewable natural gas (RNG) - but will it actually reduce emissions?. With animal agriculture being the nation’s biggest source of methane, a greenhouse gas considered a “super pollutant” due to its high short-term warming potential, the energy sector is looking to harness the manure from dairy farms as a way of generating a “carbon negative fuel.”

Read full story

A Mess of Ice, Sleet, and Snow Brings Chaos to the Southern US

The Southern United States has been hit by a severe winter storm that has left thousands of people without power and struggling to survive the freezing temperatures. The storm has caused widespread outages, school closures, flight cancelations, and even resulted in fatalities on the roads. In this article, we will take a closer look at the impact of this deadly winter storm on the southern states and what people can do to stay safe and warm.

Read full story
53 comments

Charlie Munger's Call to Ban Cryptocurrencies: A Deep Dive into the Controversial Stance

The world of finance and investments is no stranger to controversial opinions and debates, but when a veteran investor like Charlie Munger takes a strong stance on an issue, it's worth taking a closer look.

Read full story
Grants Pass, OR

Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff Suspect

The news of Benjamin Foster's death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound has been confirmed by police after an intense standoff in Southern Oregon. The man, who was accused of torturing a woman and killing two others in the same area, was the subject of an extensive manhunt that ended with his death. In this article, we will be delving into the details of the incident, including the discovery of the double homicide and the events that led to the standoff.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy