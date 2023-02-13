Is the Republican Party in Denial of Reality?

Since Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) led Republicans in shouting “Liar!” when President Biden said in his State of the Union address that “some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years,” Republicans have been filling social and news media with accusations that Biden was lying.

However, in actuality, President Biden's statement was based on facts and reality.

In his speech, President Biden continued by stating that if Congress doesn't vote to keep Medicare and Social Security programs, they would go away. He also mentioned that some Republicans have even suggested cutting Social Security and Medicare, which could result in America defaulting on its debt for the first time in its history.

These statements were rooted in truth, with Florida senator Rick Scott releasing an 11-point plan in February 2022, which included a promise that "All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again." This plan also suggested selling off all non-essential government assets to pay down the national debt, without defining what constitutes "non-essential."

With the Republicans winning control of the House, they have also made it clear that they will not approve a clean debt ceiling increase without spending cuts. The history of Republican calls for cuts to Social Security is extensive, dating back to former President Trump's vow to make cuts in his second term. Other notable Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, and the Republican Study Committee have also called for reforms in entitlements, including privatization, moving the programs to annual funding, and raising the eligibility age for Social Security and Medicare.

President Biden's statements come from what was famously referred to as the "reality-based community" in 2002. That year, a senior advisor to President George W. Bush told journalist Ron Suskind that "people who believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality" belonged to the reality-based community. However, Suskind was told by the advisor that "the world doesn't work that way anymore" and that the Empire creates its own reality.

This idea of the reality-based community was also evident in the recent 2020 presidential election, where President Biden's win was based on careful observation of reality and facts. Despite former President Trump's campaign hiring a consulting firm to prove election fraud, the Berkeley Research Group examined the election results in six swing states and found no evidence that would change the outcome.

In conclusion, it seems that the Republican Party is in denial of reality and facts, instead opting to create its own alternate reality. The history of their calls for cuts to essential programs like Social Security and Medicare, as well as their denial of the 2020 presidential election results, are prime examples of this trend.

