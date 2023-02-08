Opinion: Divided We Stand: Biden's Rejection of the Status Quo at the State of the Union Address

The annual State of the Union address is a momentous event in American politics.

Photo by Image credit to Joe Biden's official Twitter

Last year, 38.2 million people tuned in to watch President Joe Biden’s speech, and what they saw was a president repeatedly offering to work across the aisle – and with Republicans refusing to cooperate.

President Biden's Speech

The speech was a moderate plan for the nation with a wide range of popular programs. President Biden began with gracious remarks toward a number of Republicans as well as Democrats, then emphasized how Republicans and Democrats came together over the past two years to pass consequential legislation.

The president laid out a promise to continue to rebuild the middle class, hollowed out by 40 years of policies based on the idea that cutting taxes and concentrating wealth among the “job creators” would feed the economy and create widespread prosperity. He listed the accomplishments of his administration so far: unemployment at a 50-year low, 800,000 good manufacturing jobs, lower inflation, 10 million new small businesses, the return of the chip industry to the United States, more than $300 billion in private investment in manufacturing, more than 20,000 new infrastructure projects, lower health care costs, Medicare negotiations over drug prices, and investment in new technologies to combat climate change.

Republican Reactions to the Speech

To pay for this investment in the future, Biden called for higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. He noted that “in 2020, 55 of the biggest companies in America made $40 billion in profits and paid zero in federal income taxes.” “That’s simply not fair,” he said. He signed into law the requirement that billion-dollar companies have to pay a minimum of 15%—less than a nurse pays, he pointed out—and he called for a billionaire minimum tax.

At this point, the Republican Party lost it. The minority party has occasionally been vocal about its dislike of the State of the Union, but tonight was a whole new kind of performance. Republicans heckled, catcalled, and booed, ignoring House speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) attempts to shush them. Extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), her hands cupping her wide open mouth to scream at the president, became the face of the Republican Party.

Biden then tricked the Republicans into a public declaration of support for protecting Social Security and Medicare. He noted that a number of Republicans have called for cutting, or even getting rid of, Social Security and Medicare. This is simply a fact, but Republicans booed Biden and called him a liar for suggesting they would make those cuts, and they did so in public. Seeming to enjoy himself, Biden jumped on their assertion, forcing them to agree that there would be no cuts to Social Security or Medicare.

The Republican heckling got worse, especially as Biden talked about banning assault weapons. Biden led the fight to get them banned in 1994, but when Republicans refused to reauthorize that law, it expired and mass shootings tripled. Gun safety is popular in the U.S., and Republicans, many of whom have been wearing AR-15 pins on their lapels, booed him. When he talked about more work to stop fentanyl production, one of the Republican lawmakers yelled, “It’s your fault.”

Biden's Call for Bipartisanship and Unity

Biden then turned to the issue of protecting democracy. “For the last few years our democracy has been threatened, attacked, and put at risk,” he said. “Put to the test here, in this very room, on January 6th.”

He asked Congress to “commit here tonight that the full faith and credit of the United States of America will never, ever be questioned.” This, of course, is an issue that has bitterly divided Republicans, many of whom want to hold the country hostage until they get what they want. But they can’t agree on what they want, so they are now trying to insist that Biden is refusing to negotiate the budget when, in fact, he has simply said he will not negotiate over the debt ceiling. Budget negotiations are a normal part of legislating, and he has said he welcomes such talks.

Biden ended with a vision of the nation as one of possibility, hope, and goodness. “We must be the nation we have always been at our best. Optimistic. Hopeful. Forward-looking. A nation that embraces light over darkness, hope over fear, unity over division. Stability over chaos.”

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave the Republican rebuttal, full of references to the culture wars and scathing of Biden. She reinforced the Republican stance during the speech, saying, “The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy."

The Significance of the State of the Union Address

But the events of the night show that the choice is clear. President Biden's speech was a lesson in bipartisanship and a call to action to protect democracy. His call for higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy, and his insistence that no billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter, was a rejection of the policies of the past 40 years and a full-throated defense of the idea that the government should work for ordinary Americans, rather than the rich.

And in the face of Republican heckling and insults, the president remained cool and composed, calling for unity and bipartisanship. He offered an olive branch to the other side, asking them to come together to work for the American people. He demonstrated that bipartisanship is possible, and that when we work together, we can achieve great things.



The State of the Union address is a time for the president to report to the people on the state of the union, and this year's speech was a message of hope and progress. President Biden showed that bipartisanship and compromise are possible, and that we can achieve great things when we work together.



