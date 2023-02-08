Opinion: Divided We Stand: Biden's Rejection of the Status Quo at the State of the Union Address

Christopher Shanks

The annual State of the Union address is a momentous event in American politics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHOPe_0kgHYZMB00
Photo byImage credit to Joe Biden's official Twitter

Last year, 38.2 million people tuned in to watch President Joe Biden’s speech, and what they saw was a president repeatedly offering to work across the aisle – and with Republicans refusing to cooperate.

President Biden's Speech

The speech was a moderate plan for the nation with a wide range of popular programs. President Biden began with gracious remarks toward a number of Republicans as well as Democrats, then emphasized how Republicans and Democrats came together over the past two years to pass consequential legislation.

The president laid out a promise to continue to rebuild the middle class, hollowed out by 40 years of policies based on the idea that cutting taxes and concentrating wealth among the “job creators” would feed the economy and create widespread prosperity. He listed the accomplishments of his administration so far: unemployment at a 50-year low, 800,000 good manufacturing jobs, lower inflation, 10 million new small businesses, the return of the chip industry to the United States, more than $300 billion in private investment in manufacturing, more than 20,000 new infrastructure projects, lower health care costs, Medicare negotiations over drug prices, and investment in new technologies to combat climate change.

Republican Reactions to the Speech

To pay for this investment in the future, Biden called for higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. He noted that “in 2020, 55 of the biggest companies in America made $40 billion in profits and paid zero in federal income taxes.” “That’s simply not fair,” he said. He signed into law the requirement that billion-dollar companies have to pay a minimum of 15%—less than a nurse pays, he pointed out—and he called for a billionaire minimum tax.

At this point, the Republican Party lost it. The minority party has occasionally been vocal about its dislike of the State of the Union, but tonight was a whole new kind of performance. Republicans heckled, catcalled, and booed, ignoring House speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) attempts to shush them. Extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), her hands cupping her wide open mouth to scream at the president, became the face of the Republican Party.

Biden then tricked the Republicans into a public declaration of support for protecting Social Security and Medicare. He noted that a number of Republicans have called for cutting, or even getting rid of, Social Security and Medicare. This is simply a fact, but Republicans booed Biden and called him a liar for suggesting they would make those cuts, and they did so in public. Seeming to enjoy himself, Biden jumped on their assertion, forcing them to agree that there would be no cuts to Social Security or Medicare.

The Republican heckling got worse, especially as Biden talked about banning assault weapons. Biden led the fight to get them banned in 1994, but when Republicans refused to reauthorize that law, it expired and mass shootings tripled. Gun safety is popular in the U.S., and Republicans, many of whom have been wearing AR-15 pins on their lapels, booed him. When he talked about more work to stop fentanyl production, one of the Republican lawmakers yelled, “It’s your fault.”

Biden's Call for Bipartisanship and Unity

Biden then turned to the issue of protecting democracy. “For the last few years our democracy has been threatened, attacked, and put at risk,” he said. “Put to the test here, in this very room, on January 6th.”

He asked Congress to “commit here tonight that the full faith and credit of the United States of America will never, ever be questioned.” This, of course, is an issue that has bitterly divided Republicans, many of whom want to hold the country hostage until they get what they want. But they can’t agree on what they want, so they are now trying to insist that Biden is refusing to negotiate the budget when, in fact, he has simply said he will not negotiate over the debt ceiling. Budget negotiations are a normal part of legislating, and he has said he welcomes such talks.

Biden ended with a vision of the nation as one of possibility, hope, and goodness. “We must be the nation we have always been at our best. Optimistic. Hopeful. Forward-looking. A nation that embraces light over darkness, hope over fear, unity over division. Stability over chaos.”

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave the Republican rebuttal, full of references to the culture wars and scathing of Biden. She reinforced the Republican stance during the speech, saying, “The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy."

The Significance of the State of the Union Address

But the events of the night show that the choice is clear. President Biden's speech was a lesson in bipartisanship and a call to action to protect democracy. His call for higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy, and his insistence that no billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter, was a rejection of the policies of the past 40 years and a full-throated defense of the idea that the government should work for ordinary Americans, rather than the rich.

And in the face of Republican heckling and insults, the president remained cool and composed, calling for unity and bipartisanship. He offered an olive branch to the other side, asking them to come together to work for the American people. He demonstrated that bipartisanship is possible, and that when we work together, we can achieve great things.

The State of the Union address is a time for the president to report to the people on the state of the union, and this year's speech was a message of hope and progress. President Biden showed that bipartisanship and compromise are possible, and that we can achieve great things when we work together.


-

Sources:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2023/02/07/remarks-of-president-joe-biden-state-of-the-union-address-as-prepared-for-delivery/

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/07/politics/republican-response-sarah-huckabee-sanders-biden-sotu/index.html

https://www.thedailybeast.com/biden-offers-bipartisan-olive-branch-during-state-of-the-union-republicans-slap-it-away

https://www.businessinsider.com/democrats-boo-trump-on-immigration-state-of-the-union-2018-1

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# joe biden# us politics# politics# presidential election# elections

Comments / 0

Published by

Your news source for all trending culture content.

N/A
654 followers

More from Christopher Shanks

Republicans Weaponizing Government to Attack Civil Liberties

In today’s political climate, it seems that the Republican party is using investigations and inquiries to politicize issues and attack American civil liberties. From the “voter fraud” investigations of the 1990s to the 2016 investigations into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, Republicans have used “investigations” to spread the idea of Democratic wrongdoing. House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House majority leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) even made it clear that they believed the administration should have shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier.

Read full story

China's Spy Balloon Program: The Growing Threat to US National Security

China's ongoing surveillance program, which uses high-altitude balloons to gather intelligence on a global scale, has become a major threat to US national security. In a recent press conference, Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that the US intelligence community has determined that the spy balloon, which was shot down by the US military in late January, was part of a larger Chinese surveillance program operating around the world.

Read full story
19 comments

President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union Address: A Vision for a United America

The State of the Union Address is an annual event in the political arena that captures the attention of millions of Americans. Last year, 38.2 million people tuned in to witness President Joe Biden's address, where he outlined his moderate plan for the nation, highlighted his administration's accomplishments, and offered his vision for a united America. In this article, we'll dive deeper into the key highlights of President Biden's 2023 State of the Union Address and analyze its impact on the nation.

Read full story
9 comments

Amazon Launches "RxPass" - A Revolutionary New Way to Access Prescription Medications

Amazon, the largest e-commerce platform in the world, has recently launched "RxPass," a new service that offers its members access to commonly prescribed generic medications for a flat monthly fee of $5.

Read full story
1 comments

Portia de Rossi Surprises Ellen DeGeneres with Renewal of Vows: A Celebration of Love and Commitment

In a world where love and commitment are often taken for granted, Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres have stood the test of time and shown the world what it truly means to be in love.

Read full story
14 comments

The Truth Behind the Andrew Tate Controversy: The Court Upholds 30-Day Arrest

The Romanian court's decision to uphold the second 30-day arrest of the notorious influencer and former professional kickboxer, Andrew Tate, has caused a stir among the public.

Read full story
13 comments

Brian Deese Steps Down as President Biden's Economic Adviser Amidst Debt Limit Crisis

Brian Deese, President Biden's economic advisor, is stepping down after a two-year tenure marked by challenging economic conditions. In a statement, President Biden praised Deese for his contributions to several major economic legislation passed under the Democratic-controlled Congress.

Read full story
16 comments

The Rise of Nikki Haley: The First Official Challenger to Former President Trump in the 2024 Presidential Race

The Republican bid for the 2024 presidential race has taken a new turn with the announcement of the first official challenger to former President Trump. Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, is expected to announce her candidacy in less than two weeks. The former governor of South Carolina for six years has been in the public eye for her political views and her role in the Trump administration.

Read full story
138 comments

The Rise of Robots in Fast Food: The Future of Employment in Jeopardy

The fast-food industry is rapidly adopting automation to address the shortage of workers caused by the pandemic. With inflation and the impending recession, the trend of automation in fast food is expected to grow even further and could lead to the elimination of many low-skilled jobs. In this article, we will explore the recent developments in automation in fast-food chains and their impact on the industry.

Read full story
57 comments
Santa Fe County, NM

Alec Baldwin Criminal Charges: The Tragic Incident on the Set of "Rust"

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and film armorer Hannah Guiterrez Reed have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" in Santa Fe County, New Mexico in 2021.

Read full story
47 comments
Minnesota State

The Importance of Increasing Teachers of Color in Schools: A Call to Action

Fourth-grader Azomali Obiasakin's testimony at the Minnesota State Capitol last Wednesday highlighted a crucial issue in the education system: the lack of teachers of color in schools.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

California Governor Endorses Stricter Gun Control Measures

Following a string of mass shootings in the state of California in January, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced his support for legislation that would limit the places where people can carry concealed firearms.

Read full story
332 comments

Serena Williams Speaks Up on Will Smith's Incident that Shocked the World

It has been almost a year since the world witnessed one of the most talked about events in the entertainment industry. The incident, which took place during the 2022 Oscars, has been a subject of discussions, debates, and analyses ever since. It all started when Chris Rock, who was presenting the award for best documentary, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. This led to a reaction from Will Smith, who, as it is widely known, was a nominee for best actor for his role in "King Richard". In a fit of anger, Smith took to the stage, slapped Rock and returned to his seat, shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Read full story
Kentucky State

The Dangers of Unregulated Pregnancy Centers: A Kentucky Nurse's Story

Pregnancy centers, key players in the anti-abortion movement, have been growing in number across the country. While they may seem like medical clinics, most operate without proper state and federal oversight, and are subject to little regulation. This lack of regulation can put women, as well as their partners and babies, at risk. This is the story of a Kentucky nurse who tried to hold a pregnancy center accountable, but faced roadblocks at every turn.

Read full story

The Rise of Renewable Natural Gas from Dairy Farms - A Solution or a Problem?

The energy industry is turning waste from dairy farms into renewable natural gas (RNG) - but will it actually reduce emissions?. With animal agriculture being the nation’s biggest source of methane, a greenhouse gas considered a “super pollutant” due to its high short-term warming potential, the energy sector is looking to harness the manure from dairy farms as a way of generating a “carbon negative fuel.”

Read full story

A Mess of Ice, Sleet, and Snow Brings Chaos to the Southern US

The Southern United States has been hit by a severe winter storm that has left thousands of people without power and struggling to survive the freezing temperatures. The storm has caused widespread outages, school closures, flight cancelations, and even resulted in fatalities on the roads. In this article, we will take a closer look at the impact of this deadly winter storm on the southern states and what people can do to stay safe and warm.

Read full story
53 comments

Charlie Munger's Call to Ban Cryptocurrencies: A Deep Dive into the Controversial Stance

The world of finance and investments is no stranger to controversial opinions and debates, but when a veteran investor like Charlie Munger takes a strong stance on an issue, it's worth taking a closer look.

Read full story
Grants Pass, OR

Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff Suspect

The news of Benjamin Foster's death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound has been confirmed by police after an intense standoff in Southern Oregon. The man, who was accused of torturing a woman and killing two others in the same area, was the subject of an extensive manhunt that ended with his death. In this article, we will be delving into the details of the incident, including the discovery of the double homicide and the events that led to the standoff.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incident

On Wednesday morning during the commute in Washington, D.C., a man shot and killed a transit worker and wounded two other people near a Metro station. The suspect, Isaiah Trotman, was taken into custody and arrested on charges of first-degree murder while armed, kidnapping while armed, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy