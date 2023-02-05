Portia de Rossi Surprises Ellen DeGeneres with Renewal of Vows: A Celebration of Love and Commitment

In a world where love and commitment are often taken for granted, Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres have stood the test of time and shown the world what it truly means to be in love.

Photo by Image credit to Ellen DeGeneres' official Twitter

On Tuesday, Portia celebrated her 50th birthday by surprising Ellen with a renewal of their vows, proving that their love and commitment to each other has only gotten stronger with time. The YouTube account for Ellen’s talk show shared video of the beautiful ceremony, which was attended by Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry.

A Surprise Renewal of Vows

The footage shows Portia, dressed in the same Zac Posen gown she wore to her 2008 wedding, approaching Ellen in the dining room of their home as Brandi Carlile performs an acoustic rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” Portia instructs Ellen to “stand right here and do as you’re told,” before none other than Kris Jenner appears to officiate the ceremony. In a short speech, Jenner described the two women as “couple goals” and a “match made in heaven,” adding that “their love and commitment to one another is amazing.”

A Celebration of Love and Togetherness

Portia went on to explain her decision to renew her vows on her 50th birthday, saying that “when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you’re the most important thing in the world to me.” She went on to express how Ellen makes her feel “seen,” “safe,” “cherished,” and “loved,” and expressed her gratitude and honor to be Ellen’s wife. Ellen, who was at a loss for words, expressed her love for Portia and how she wouldn’t be on this earth without her.

A Match Made in Heaven

Ellen and Portia were introduced at a 2001 concert and began dating about three years later. They were married on August 16, 2008, in Los Angeles, and have been together for over 14 years. Speaking to People magazine in 2021, Ellen described Portia as having been her “rock” during a difficult time, saying that “she kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective.” Their love and commitment to each other has only grown stronger with time, and their surprise renewal of vows is a testament to that.

Conclusion

In a world where love and commitment are often taken for granted, Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres have shown the world what it truly means to be in love. Their surprise renewal of vows is a celebration of love and commitment and a reminder to us all to cherish and appreciate the people we love. Portia and Ellen are truly couple goals, and their love story serves as an inspiration to all of us.

-

Sources: