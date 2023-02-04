The Truth Behind the Andrew Tate Controversy: The Court Upholds 30-Day Arrest

Christopher Shanks

The Romanian court's decision to uphold the second 30-day arrest of the notorious influencer and former professional kickboxer, Andrew Tate, has caused a stir among the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a84uN_0kcmICip00
Photo byImage credit to Top Girl Keiko, J.D. official Twitter

As prosecutors continue investigating the case, many are left wondering about the truth behind the allegations of organized crime and human trafficking.

Andrew Tate, a British-U.S. citizen with nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, was arrested on suspicion of these charges and was handcuffed to his brother, Tristan Tate, who is also being held in the same case along with two Romanian women.

The court rejected all four appeals and the Tate brothers will remain in custody until February 27th while the investigation continues. A document explaining the judge's decision to extend the arrest period stated that the judge took into account the "particular dangerousness of the defendants" and their capacity to identify victims with increased vulnerability.

Andrew Tate's lawyer, Ioan Gliga, claimed that the defense presented "solid arguments" that the extended detention period "is not necessary." However, the court ruled against the appeal and the Tate brothers will remain in custody.

Andrew Tate has been a controversial figure in the public eye for some time now, previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogyny and hate speech. He has claimed that there is "zero evidence" against him in this case and alleges that it is instead a political attack to silence him. An online petition to free the Tate brothers has garnered nearly 100,000 signatures.

After the arrests, Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, stated that they had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" and sexually exploited for substantial financial gain. The victims were lured with promises of love and later intimidated, surveilled, and subjected to other control tactics.

Earlier in January, Romanian authorities raided a compound near Bucharest, seizing assets worth an estimated $3.9 million, including luxury cars such as a blue Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, and a Porsche. Prosecutors stated that if the owners gained money through illicit activities, such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and compensate the victims.

As the case continues to unfold, the public is left to speculate about the truth behind the allegations against Andrew Tate. However, one thing is for sure: the court's decision to uphold the 30-day arrest shows that the authorities take the charges seriously and are determined to get to the bottom of this case.

Whether or not Andrew Tate is guilty of organized crime and human trafficking remains to be seen. But as the investigation continues, one thing is certain: the court's decision to uphold the 30-day arrest is a significant step towards uncovering the truth and bringing justice to the victims.

-

Sources:

  1. The Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/01/andrew-tate-loses-appeal-in-romania-over-extended-detention
  2. AP News: https://apnews.com/article/romania-bucharest-crime-human-trafficking-cba587f3923590064b5b99610ebb6a02
  3. Independent: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/andrew-tate-court-manager-twitter-latest-b2273376.html

