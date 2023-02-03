Serena Williams Speaks Up on Will Smith's Incident that Shocked the World

It has been almost a year since the world witnessed one of the most talked about events in the entertainment industry.

The incident, which took place during the 2022 Oscars, has been a subject of discussions, debates, and analyses ever since. It all started when Chris Rock, who was presenting the award for best documentary, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. This led to a reaction from Will Smith, who, as it is widely known, was a nominee for best actor for his role in "King Richard". In a fit of anger, Smith took to the stage, slapped Rock and returned to his seat, shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

The event caused a stir in the media, with many speculating about the impact it would have on Will Smith's career and the future of the Oscars. However, one aspect of the story that was often overlooked was the opinion of Serena Williams, whose life was portrayed in "King Richard". Ahead of this year's Oscars, Serena sat down with Gayle King for an interview on CBS Morning and opened up about the incident.

Serena Williams' Take on the Infamous Slap

King started the conversation by showing Williams a sweet video of her father coaching her as a child and then segued into “that moment at the Oscars,” asking the tennis star how she felt about the situation, without specifically mentioning the Slap.

“I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed,” Williams began. “But I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s like, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.'”

In her conversation with King, Serena emphasized the importance of kindness and understanding in such situations. She acknowledged that everyone is human and imperfect, and that it is easy to make mistakes when under pressure. Serena's perspective offers a fresh perspective on the controversial incident, reminding us that it is essential to be kind to each other, even in the face of adversity.

The Aftermath of the Infamous Slap

Following the incident, Will Smith was banned from attending any Academy events for the next 10 years, including the Oscars. This ban has sparked debates about the fairness of such punishments and the impact it will have on Smith's career. However, despite the ban, Smith can still be nominated for future awards.

In conclusion, the incident that took place at the 2022 Oscars will go down in history as one of the most controversial moments in the entertainment industry. While the impact of the slap will continue to be felt for years to come, it is important to remember the words of Serena Williams, who reminds us to be kind and understanding to each other, despite our differences.

