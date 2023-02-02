President Biden and McCarthy's First Budget Talks on Debt-Crisis: What Happened and What's Next

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met for the first time on Wednesday for over an hour of highly anticipated budget talks.

Although both leaders agreed to continue the conversation, expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep cuts in a deal to prevent a national debt limit crisis.

The political and economic stakes are high for both leaders as they work to prevent a debt default. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress last month that the government was reaching the limit of its borrowing capacity, and congressional approval is needed to raise the debt ceiling to allow more debt to pay off the nation's already accrued bills.

"No agreement, no promises except we will continue this conversation," McCarthy told reporters outside the White House after the meeting. He said he told the president that he would not raise the debt ceiling without concessions from Democrats and that the president insisted on a "clean debt ceiling" vote without the budget cuts Republicans are demanding.

Raising the debt ceiling is a once-routine vote in Congress that has taken on great significance over the past decade as the nation's debt toll mounts. House Republicans, newly empowered in the majority, want to force Biden and Senate Democrats into budget cuts as part of a deal to raise the limit.

McCarthy arrived at the White House without a formal GOP budget proposal, but he is carrying the promises he made to far-right and other conservative Republican lawmakers during his campaign to become House speaker. He vowed to work to return federal spending to 2022 levels, an 8% reduction, and to take steps to balance the budget within the decade, an ambitious but politically unattainable goal.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked, "Everyone is asking the same question of Speaker McCarthy: Show us your plan. Where is your plan, Republicans?" ahead of the meeting. He added, "Speaker McCarthy showing up at the White House without a plan is like sitting down at the table without cards in your hand."

McCarthy met with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday at the Capitol, and McConnell has a history of dealmaking with Biden during the last debt ceiling showdown a decade ago. However, McConnell says it's up to McCarthy and the president to come up with a deal that would be acceptable to the new House majority.

