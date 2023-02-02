Charging of Individuals in Connection with the Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

On Thursday, four individuals were charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the United States in connection with the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

Photo by Image credit to Jovenel Moïse's official Twitter

Three of these individuals are Haitian-American citizens, while the fourth is a Colombian national.

The charges brought against James Solages, Joseph Vincent, and Colombian citizen German Alejandro Rivera Garcia are for "conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support and resources resulting in death." Meanwhile, Christian Sanon, also a Haitian-American citizen, has been charged with "conspiring to smuggle goods from the United States."

Plot to Overthrow the Haitian Regime

According to the Department of Justice, Solages, Sanon, and others met in Florida in April of 2021 to discuss the regime change in Haiti and support for Sanon, an aspiring Haitian political candidate. At this meeting, those present reportedly exchanged a list of equipment and weapons, including rifles, machine guns, tear gas, grenades, ammunition, bulletproof vests, and other weapons and equipment, that would be needed to carry out the operation.

Sanon is accused of conspiring to ship some of these materials out of the United States, thereby evading American export laws. Solages, Vincent, Rivera, and Sanon were arrested by Haitian authorities and later transferred to U.S. custody.

The Assassination of President Moïse

On July 7th, 2021, President Moïse was killed when gunmen entered his home in Port Au Prince, Haiti, and shot both the president and first lady. The former President was reportedly tortured before being killed, while former First Lady Martine Moïse received treatment for her injuries in the United States and survived.

The Response to the Assassination

In the aftermath of the assassination, both the Haitian government and the former first lady called upon the FBI and the American government to assist in the investigation and preservation of security within the country. Following a request from the Haitian government for 500 soldiers, the U.S agreed to send federal law enforcement and monetary support to the nation.

More than 40 suspects have been detained in connection with the assassination plot, with 19 of these being identified as former Colombian soldiers.

The Significance of the Charges

The charges brought in the United States highlight the international nature of the plot, which has resulted in a wave of political turmoil within Haiti that continues 18 months after Moïse's death. The charging of these individuals serves as a reminder of the need for international cooperation in bringing those responsible for such a horrific act to justice.

In conclusion, the charges against James Solages, Joseph Vincent, German Alejandro Rivera Garcia, and Christian Sanon in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse serve as a step towards bringing those responsible to justice and restoring stability to Haiti. The international nature of the plot highlights the importance of continued cooperation between nations in the fight against violent crime.

-

Sources: