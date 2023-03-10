In the Garden State, Mixed Scores on Air Quality Are Still Cause for Alarm

The New York skyline from West Orange, NJ on a hazy day. Photo by Christopher Lotito | Lotito Earth Observatory

New Jersey residents are waiting with bated breath, for the results of the American Lung Association's 2023 "State of the Air Report." In previous years, the report has found urban areas in the Garden State to have some of the worst air quality in the nation. Last year, results were mixed, with substantial improvements that still left nearly all the state's metro areas among the worst 25 in America. Governor Phil Murphy recently announced an executive order to advances the state's 100% clean energy target to 2035 (it had been 2050). While the move was widely touted by scientists and medical professionals, it's unclear if it will have enough of an impact quickly enough to benefit residents who have been exposed to airborne toxins at high levels for decades.

According to the 2022 "State of the Air" report released by the American Lung Association, New Jersey's air quality has improved between 2018 and 2022, with the Philadelphia-Reading-Camden and New York-Newark metro areas achieving their best-ever results for ozone smog. Despite this improvement, the New York-Newark metro area still ranked 14th worst in America for ozone. The Philadelphia-Reading-Camden metro area ranked 29th worst in the nation for ozone and 18th worst in the nation for its most-polluted county's year-round average level of fine particle pollution.

Ozone pollution is a significant public health concern, as it can cause respiratory problems, worsen asthma, and even lead to premature death. Ground-level ozone pollution, also known as smog, is formed by a chemical reaction between nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the presence of sunlight. These pollutants come from a variety of sources, including vehicles, power plants, industrial facilities, and consumer products such as paints and solvents. The report highlights the vulnerability of children, older adults, pregnant people, and those living with chronic disease. Michael Seilback, National AVP, State Public Policy for the Lung Association, urged Governor Murphy and the legislature to commit to a non-combustion future by "moving forward on off-shore wind, solar power, and building an electric vehicle infrastructure to decrease toxic pollutants in the air." Some of those changes are already occurring with New Jersey's burgeoning off-shore wind farms heavily debated by environmentalists and an ever expanding array of public charging stations for EVs.

There is some room for hope though, as compared to the 2021 report, most of New Jersey's counties have improved for ozone smog, with none getting worse. Hunterdon and Gloucester Counties both received passing grades, their first. Monmouth County exceeded expectations, by receiving New Jersey's first "A" grade for ozone, making it one of the cleanest counties in the nation with no days of unhealthy ozone levels. However, six counties continued to post failing grades and it's not clear whether policy changes will improve the situation anytime soon.

New Jersey's levels of particle pollution with very good, with only Essex County losing ground. Camden county was the most improved for short-term, daily spikes in particle pollution, while only three counties did not earn "A's" for posting zero days with unhealthy levels of fine particles.

The 2022 report found that nationwide, nearly 9 million more people were impacted by deadly particle pollution than reported the previous year. It also showed more days with "very unhealthy" and "hazardous" air quality than has ever been previously reported. Air pollution is a staggering problem, with more than 137 million Americans living in counties that have unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution. Not surprisingly, communities of color are far more likely to be exposed to unhealthy air. These figures are longstanding trends that do not seem likely to change in the next report, but will require new policies, industry regulation, and enforcement to achieve. By their very nature, pollutants such as ozone can also be trickier to address at the state level. Ozone can also be transported long distances by wind, meaning that even areas with few local sources of pollution can experience high levels of ozone pollution.

The 2022 report showed that while New Jersey's air quality has improved, there is still work to be done to reduce harmful pollutants such as ozone and particle pollution. Nearly a year later, residents remain concerned that not enough is changing and that policies that are being enacted are not able to bring improvement quickly enough. Given the state's history, it's hard to blame them. It's hoped that policy changes as simple as New Jersey's "Air Quality Awareness Week" (May 3 - 7) and as complex and fraught as the state's sweeping set of a new targets to reduce reliance on fossil fuel, both touted by the Murphy Administration, will have residents breathing easier.