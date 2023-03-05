In Suburban Millburn, Cora Hartshorn Arboretum is a Welcome Respite

Millburn, NJ

As a parent who loves nature, my family recently visited the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary in Millburn, New Jersey for a day trip. The thickly forested preserve spans 16 hectares and is located in suburban New Jersey, making it a perfect destination for families with young children who want to learn about nature and the environment.

From the moment we arrived we felt welcome. The knowledgeable staff showed us a trail map and pointed out some of the highlights of the preserve. We started with the indoor animal exhibits, which were a hit with my kids. The displays about birds of prey, reptiles, and amphibians provided a close-up look at some of the animals that call the preserve home. We even got to see honeybees hard at work in a glass enclosure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLbio_0l82INXN00
Amphibian exhibitPhoto byChristopher Lotito | Lotito Earth Observatory

Next, we headed outside to explore the sunlit hiking trails that wind through the woods. Along the way, we saw all sorts of wildlife, including birds, squirrels, and chipmunks. The highlight of the trail was a nature-themed outdoor play area that my kids loved. It was beautifully designed and a great way to get them excited about spending time outdoors and exploring the natural world.

One thing that impressed me about the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum was how family-friendly it was. There were clean and easily accessible bathroom facilities, as well as plenty of signs and markers to help us navigate the preserve.

As the day came to a close, we were tired but happy. We had learned a lot about the environment and explored a beautiful natural area. For any family looking for a fun and educational day trip, the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary is an amazing oasis of nature and wildlife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28d5T5_0l82INXN00
Quiet woodland paths are Cora Hartshorn ArboretumPhoto byChristopher Lotito | Lotito Earth Observatory

