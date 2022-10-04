Volunteer Fair Steers Students to Service-Learning

Tiffany Niles of the Orange County Youth Bureau shares information about volunteerism and community service using the United Way of Dutchess and Orange Counties' Volunteer Portal with Valley Central High School students at the school’s first Volunteer Fair on September 29th.

Developed with the assistance of the Youth Bureau, the portal helps schools steer students to local service-learning opportunities as part of the expanded school curriculum in response to New York State’s new Seal of Civil Readiness program. The portal helps youth to find community service opportunities after school, over the summer, or beyond graduation to build their resumes.

The Youth Bureau is teaming up with the National Service Ride project, a veteran initiative to promote citizenship and service to community and country in which veteran motorcyclists roar into schools to mobilize youth to better themselves, their community, and their country through service-learning.

Its two-part platform entails an hour-long seminar and a service-learning or volunteer fair. The seminar helps teenagers understand the meaning and value of service through role models and peer examples, embracing uplifting and enabling messages about how "serving your community is serving your country," and how "service doesn’t require a uniform, a good grade point average, or a change of address." Service learning also helps them gain self-confidence and the leadership, teambuilding, problem-solving, and other practical skills they will need no matter what their pathway forward.

The adaptive, community-based initiative comprises a coalition of government, veteran, community, school, and public organizations - all to get more young people, regardless of whether they sit in the front or the back of the class, to help themselves by helping others.

Also supporting the school event were the Orange County American Legion Riders and Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of West Point, as well as the Business Council of Greater Montgomery.

At least seven other Orange County high schools have committed to service-learning events this school year. To learn more, visit the Orange County Youth Bureau or National Service Ride websites or Youth Bureau or National Service Ride Facebook pages; or call the Youth Bureau at 1.845.615.3620.