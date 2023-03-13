Sarasota, FL

A Sarasota Daycation Destination

Christine Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yqAH_0lH9iJtQ00
Drinks at Perspective Rooftop BarPhoto byChristine Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WJ8o_0lH9iJtQ00
View of sunset/Sarasota Bay from Art Ovation rooftopPhoto byChristine Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uiqS5_0lH9iJtQ00
Piano outside at Art OvationPhoto byChristine Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jb6NV_0lH9iJtQ00
Art Ovation exterior artpiecePhoto byChristine Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bdiK_0lH9iJtQ00
Rooftop poolPhoto byChristine Williams

We've just gained sunshine now that we are officially in daylight saving time so many of us will be outdoors more. While Sarasota always offers an array of free community events and festivals to keep us entertained, those opportunities lessen as we head closer to the sizzling summer temperatures.

Fortunately, we have plenty of places to watch the sunset from rooftop hotels, resorts and restaurants. These provide unique settings to sip, dine, and enjoy life as we catch a breeze from the waters of the bay or the gulf.

One of my favorite places in this city is Art Ovation. It is located on the corner of Palm and Cocoanut. It was my favorite place to stay, when I was a regular visitor to this city and it continues to be one of my favorite spots, as a fulltime resident of Sarasota.

Art Ovation is not simply a luxury hotel in the Marriott Autograph Collection . It is so much more! It is a perfect fit for Sarasota since this city is a town that uniquely caters to the arts. In fact, there is a city ordinance that requires developers to either install an approved art piece on the property of the building, or to donate to the city's public art fund. The details can be read here: Developer requirements for public art.

Art Ovation in downtown Sarasota offers some amazing entertainment for local residents. Some of the upcoming events include: Improv Nights, Art Exhibits, Live Music in the lobby, and Bourbon and Brushes. You can find more on the Facebook page: Events at Art Ovation

There are a couple of dining experiences, too. Tzeva is the Mediterranean-themed restaurant that is located downstairs. You can find the menu and make reservations here: Tzeva Sarasota. Upstairs on the 8th floor, you can enjoy a lighter menu and the sunset at Perspective Rooftop Bar . You can somtimes find a DJ spinning tunes or an event happening. The rooftop is the location for the area's well-attended holiday celebrations such as New Year's Eve and Halloween. The rooftop is accessible via an exterior elevator located on N. Palm Ave or through the lobby. Guest room floors are only accessible with a room key.

Art Ovation is often a sponsor of the monthly downtown block parties called Fresh Fridays Downtown Sarasota, too!

Would you like to take your experience to the next level and lounge at the pool, too? Do you simply need a mental health day to relax and recharge? Do you need quality time with your significant other? There is one solution for all of these situations! Art Ovation is part of the Resort Pass program! Currently offered in 35 states, 250 cities and 900 hotels, this is a collection of independent hotels that focus on the arts and offer a day pass to enjoy the amenities at guest-level.

You can learn more here: Art Ovation Day Pass

Art Ovation offers both guests and Sarasota residents many art-inspired and musical events, along with fabulous food options. It is in the process of some fabulous changes to add even more value to your experience. The next time you are downtown, take a stroll downstairs or catch the sunset from the rooftop.

Disclaimer: all links are for informational purposes only. Author does not currently receive any compensation from the hotel or the resort pass program.

# downtownsarasota# rooftop# resortpass# sunsets# entertainment

Published by

Licensed Florida real estate professional since 1999. Full-time REALTOR, owner of a real estate school, licensed real estate instructor, speaker/presenter, published author.

Sarasota, FL
229 followers

