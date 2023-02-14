Sarasota Welcomes Kensho Studio

Morozko Forge cold plunge tubs Photo by (author) Christine Williams

Breath work area Photo by author (Christine Williams)

Tea Lounge Photo by author (Christine Williams)

One of the delightful aspects of life in Sarasota is the volume of opportunities for holistic practices. A simple internet search provides a comprehensive list of board-certified practitioners that practice acupunture, herbology, as well as other medicine and chemical free modalities.

There are also a variety of sound bath studios, yoga and meditation instructors, chakra cleansers and reiki healers.

Sarasota recently welcomed a new healing studio that offers a variety of services. It is called Kensho and is located at 4141 S Tamiami Trail, in the retail center next to Trader Joe's. Kensho is a Japanese term from the Zen tradition that represents "an initial awakening."

From the moment you walk up to the entrance, you feel welcome. There are contemporary patio chairs outside that beckon you to relax. Upon entering the main studio, you are asked to remove your shoes. The front interior space offers a tea lounge with a view of the outdoors. This is typically where you recover and warm up from cold plunge sessions.

The breath work area offers soft ergonomic floor lounge chairs with headsets that provide over 500 selections of custom breath sessions. Whether you need to recenter with calm or energy to finish your day, there is a session to accomodate you.

The remainder of the front studio space is reserved for the occasional sound bath classes. These are led by Shannon Bronson. Shannon is a professional sound healer and has hosted events around the world.

Beyond the primary studio, you walk through a more intimate space that offers the EMF-free infrared sauna therapy. We are exposed to Electromagnetic Field (EMF) energy in our daily lives. As we have become more dependent on technology and electronic devices, we are exposing our bodies to the harmful effects from these artificial sources. Scientists are studying the potential damage caused by EMF. Depression, interrupted sleep, digestive issues, headaches and anxiety have all been attributed to EMF energy. The World Health Organization continues to study the adverse effects as our world becomes more plugged in.

By contract, infrared light therapy can help repair the body. Some of the benefits it offers include collagen production for the skin, improve blood circulation, relief of chronic pain and elevated mood.

The main focus of this Kensho studio is the cold plunge room. There are two tubs available. One is kept at 35 degrees and the other at 50 degrees. Some of the benefits associated with cold plunge therapy include lowering inflammation, and enhancing mood by releasing the "feel good" hormones such as dopamine and norepinephrine. You will be guided into a complete submersion for two to five minutes.

The owner Brock Cannon is a certified Wim Hof Method instructor and has taught workshops on these healing methods all over the world. Whether you are new to, or familiar with these treatments, allow Brock to guide you through a session. There are different packages available, as well as individual sessions. The studio is also available for private parties.

Brock and Shannon recently hosted the grand opening of this new healing studio. It was well-attended and is a welcome addition to our soulful city of Sarasota.