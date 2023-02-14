Sweet Home Sarasota

View from Hart's Landing Photo by author (Christine Williams)

Marina at Bayfront Photo by author (Christine Williams)

Sunrise from the bridge Photo by author (Christine Williams)

View of the pier from the bridge Photo by author (Christine Williams)

another view from Hart's Landing Photo by author (Christine Williams)

This is my second Valentine's Day in Sarasota and my first as a local. Last year, I was here for my monthly visit, both for pleasure and business. This year, I'm attending a social event that I organized witih a group of area singles.

My love affair with Sarasota began in September 2020. The world was so strange and I just wanted to escape. I was living in northeast Florida and wanted to travel somewhere I had never been, within a five-hour drive. Having lived in Florida since 1993, I'm familiar with many cities of the Sunshine State. I was craving something new. I literally pulled up a Florida map online and started looking at destinations. The only stipulation I had was that it must be near the beach.

Sarasota. The name sounds soothing. My concern was that I've always been told that Sarasota is a haven for retirees. I'm not at that life stage yet so I was concerned about keeping myself entertained. I was living in Jacksonville Beach so I didn't need to invest in a hotel room to simply look at the sand on the other coast of the state. A quick internet search revealed that the median age of Sarasota was late 40;s/early 50's, depending on the source. That tidbit fueled me to investigate more. I spent a few hours researching life in Sarasota. The more I read, the more I was convinced that it was time for a road trip. I booked a reservation for a two-night stay at the Hotel Indigo. As the locals know, September is the "calm before the storm". It's probably the quietest month of the year. Children are back in school, most vacationers are back in ther daily routines in their home states and the snowbirds haven't arrived yet. It was an ideal time of year to be introduced to Sarasota.

The journey across the state was relatively smooth because road traffic was light in 2020. From the moment I exited I-75 onto Fruitville Rd, an instant state of peace washed over me. At the same time, a sense of excitement filled me, too. It's that rare feeling that you have when you meet someone for the first time and it's a natural connection. Your soul is drawn to them so there is a peace within. Yet, your mind is doing cartwheels with consideration of all that could be.

I spent those two days, walking around downtown and experiencing several restaurants. The historic district of Sarasota is absolutely aesthetically exquisite, especially in the evenings. There is an energy in the air that exudes happy vibes. Conversations in different global languages carry on the breeze of the bay and compete with the live music that is a staple at many downtown venues.

Daytime was reserved for exploring the outdoors. The Bayfront Park was quite the find! I had never been to a city park that was also home to a marina, a tiki bar and a waterfront restaurant. Bonus find was the free parking!

Having always enjoyed an active lifestyle, I walked the Ringling Causeway bridge for exercise. Never in my life had I experienced anything like it! The colors of the bay were reminiscient of islands in the Caribbean. The skyline of downtown Sarasota from the top of the bridge provided a panaromic kaleidoscope of colors and architectural styles. The forefront of the landscape was always peppered with sailboats and yachts.

I had to have this. All of this! I made the decision over that initial visit to relocate to Sarasota. Being self-employed in real estate, my income is created by relationships. Moving would mean starting over and essentially creating a new business. And so it would be.

As I left a couple of days later to head back to Jacksonville Beach, I felt the usual tension, anxiety and darkness slide back into my psyche. Over the next six months, I drudged through my life. I missed Sarasota. I missed the way I felt when I was in Sarasota. I was living but I wasn't alive.

My second visit was in April 2021. I had to see if the feeling was still there. Once again, as soon as I exited the interstate and entered the city limits, I was filled with the same peace and excitement as before. I was home again.

Over the following fifteen months, I invested endless hours into online research of life in Sarasota. I visited as often as possible. I began to announce on social media and in real life that I would one day live in Sarasota. I joined local Facebook groups. I met people organically everytime I was in town. I began to get business referrals and would plan visits based on the schedules of people that were relocating to Sarasota. I scheduled showings and wrote offers from hotel rooms.

What was consistent with each visit, was that I felt energetically drawn to this city. I craved it when I wasn't here. Friends would tell me that my face looked different in social media posts when I was here. Several commented that my voice literally sounded differently, even in texts.

In May of 2022, I secured housing for August of 2022. The next few months were a balancing act of closing down my life in the Jacksonville area, and handling the details of starting my new life in Sarasota. Despite the challenges and stress of the logistics of a relocation, I was still always grounded by the peace of knowing that soon I would be here and I wouldn't have to leave.

One activity that became a natural habit was the Ringling Bridge runs/walks on each visit. The photo gallery on my phone ran out of storage space! The views from the bridge could fill out a photographer's portfolio for a lifetime. Now that I live here, I'd have to say that I'm in a committed relationship with the bridge. No matter what kind of work day I'm having, that is my go-to spot. Sometimes, I still walk the bridge solo, with only my music in my ears and my peace as companions. Other times, I walk it with a friend.

If anyone asks me what my favorite spot in Sarasota is, I would ask if I have to choose just one. Sarasota is a unique lifestyle. It's Florida beach life and thriving downtown life. It's small town and simultaneously international. It offers so much which is why it appeals to so many.

For me, I think I described it best in a social media post in May of 2022: My soul fell in love with Sarasota in September 2020. I think I've unconsciously been searching for home my entire life. I didn't realize it until I found Sarasota.

It is absolutely possible to connect energetically with a place. It feels a lot like falling in love.