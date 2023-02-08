A Unique Valentine's Day Experience

Be unique- it doesn't have to be roses Photo by Christine Williams

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and can create angst when trying to decide how to wow your significant other. Whether you've been in a long-term domestic partnership, marriage, or are simply trying to impress your first date, it's difficult to determine that thing that will create a memorable and thoughtful impact.

Trying to eat out on Valentine's Day is often more stressful than that first kiss! You need a little background into the type of food that your date enjoys and then you have to devote hours of research into finding a restaurant that isn't fully booked with reservations. There is often a limited menu, or a prix fixe menu, portions are often smaller than normal, prices are higher and the drink pours are less than desirable. Service will be slow because the kitchen is overwhelmed with tickets, and then once your dinner arrives, the server will likely want to start clearing your table 30 minutes later, to turn it for the next reservation. The evening is more about profit to the restaurant instead of the intimate experience that you desire. As a self-proclaimed foodie, there are definitely some amazing local restaurants in and around the Sarasota area. I'm simply suggesting that February 14th is not the evening to experience one. Since we are "in season", it's already difficult to get a table at a nice restaurant in town on a non-holiday evening. If you do decide on this traditional dinner out, supporting a local restaurant is always the best option.

Consider something more relaxed and intimate like an evening catered for a party of two. Some local options include:

1. Sun Served Bespoke Picnics. Several types of experiences are offered such as the Classic Picnic, the Romantic Picnic, the In-Date Services and the In-Bedroom Services. Inquire about the V-Day promotions. You can select an option through their website Sun Served Bespoke Picnics.

2. Other options are available through Posh Picnic Co,

3. One that specializes in couples' evenings is Certified Cupid Intimate Events & Gifts. I recently spoke with the owner Christine and her passion is evident. She provides thoughtful, unique out-of-the-box experiences. Sunset picnics and engagements are some of her specialties. You can contact her directly at certifiedcupid@gmail.com

There are also opportunities to hire a personal chef to cook an exquisite meal in your home. A quick internet search will provide these options for you, too.

Remember, it's not about simply obliging with customs. The most memorable experiences are those in which you make another person feel appreciated. Take the time to create an evening that will leave a lasting impression.

Contributor has no vested interest in any of the companies mentioned. The website links are provided for reference only.