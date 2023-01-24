Embracing Our Differences in Sarasota

An art exhibit on display in the Bayfront Park. Photo by author: Christine Williams

One of the lifesize art canvas featured as part of the 2023 Embracing Our Differences exhibit. Photo by author: Christine Williams

Sunday, January 22, 2023 marked the grand opening celebration of the annual Embracing Our Differences exhibit in downtown Sarasota. This year celebrates the 20th anniversary of the exhibit displayed downtown in the Bayfront Park. There was live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, educational booths and the presentation of the 2023 Best In Show Artist and Quoter awards. This year's awards included $2,000 cash prizes to the winners.

Embracing Our Differences is a Sarasota-based nonprofit group with a mission statement of "through the transformative power of the arts, we educate and inspire to create a better world".

The goal of the organization is to expand consciousness and celebrate diversity through this art exhibit and a series of educational initiatives, programs and resources designed for teachers and students, per the website Embracing Our Differences

The theme for this year's exhibit is simply Kindness. Merchandise was available for purchase at a booth and also be purchased through the website store: Merchandise

Yesterday's event, which I discovered by happenstance, was well-attended. There were dogs, families, and a great representation of our locally diverse population. People were dancing and created the Congo line dance with the prodding of the musical group Jah Movement. The weather was an ideal 73 degrees and parking availability was scarce. The smell of the fresh food from the food trucks and the rhythm of the bands beckoned folks from several blocks away.

There have been more than 4 million visitors to this annual exhibit since 2004. This year, the exhibit runs through March 12, 2023. Next time you want to take a stroll through Bayfront Park or stop by O'Leary's Tiki Bar & Grill, be sure to check out the colorful lifesize canvas art.

For the 2023 exhibit, there were over 13,000 entries representing 119 countries and 45 states. If you would like to be considered for the 2024 exhibit, you can find the submission guidelines for both quotes and artwork here: Submit a quote or Art submission guidelines