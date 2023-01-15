The Lido Key Pirate House finally sells

the "Pirate House" on Lido Key Photo by author: Christine Williams

Sarasota locals have dubbed the three-story home on Lido Key "the Pirate House" because of the pirate statue that was a permanent fixture on the balcony. This home offers over 5100 square feet of indoor living space and another 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space including balconies and patios. It is located steps away from Lido Beach with distant views of the Gulf of Mexico. The sunset views must be spectacular! The attached garage provides over 1400 square feet and was featured as a twelve car garage.

The lot was purchased in 2013 by 3905 Red Rock LLC, a registered Florida corporation with Sunbiz.org . The recorded sales price was $975,000.

The home was designed by DSDG Architects, a local award-winning architectural firm. DSDG Architects. It was purchased by the most recent seller in 2017 for $2,700,000.

Originally, this was to be Mr. Lentini's forever home and housed his Ferrari collection. His personal plans changed and he listed it for sale in June of 2022 for the asking price of $ 12,000,000.

2022 was a year of transition in the real estate market. The home went to contract several times but failed to close for various reasons. It was reduced to $10,00,000 and was finally placed for absolute auction in late 2022. https://www.sarasotamagazine.com/home-and-real-estate/2022/11/lido-key-pirate-house-goes-to-auction.

An absolute auction sells a property to the highest bidder for cash. The auction was held on December 3, 2022 and was officially sold on January 9, 2023 for $ 6,412,000. (source: Stellar MLS)

The pirate lady no longer smiles upon passers-by. It will be interesting to see if the new owners install a different character to greet us on our way to the beach!