Cowboy Troy Steps Back Into Music Scene with New Single

Cowboy Troy Photo by Cowboy Troy

Country trailblazer Cowboy Troy recently released a new single titled “Gonna Be Alright.” The artist has been making music since the early 2000s and has had a big influence on genre mixing in the music industry.

Cowboy Troy, whose real name is Troy Coleman, grew up near Dallas, TX, gaining influence dominantly from country music. Troy didn’t let his Texas roots take over as he still listened to music from rock and rap artists as well. When Troy stepped into the music scene, his songs consisted of blending country with rap. He became known for his creation of his own musical style called “hick-hop.”

Troy started performing during his college years and was a member of Texassee, the band that later became Lonestar. After making connections with band mate John Rich, Troy was featured on Big & Rich’s debut album which pushed his name into the country music industry spotlight. His first solo album Loco Motive was released in 2005 and reached #2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. With tracks featuring Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy made a name for himself and his own music.

Along with his musical pursuits, the singer co-hosted the fifth season of the singing competition show, Nashville Star. He has spent years touring with Big & Rich while releasing more of his “hick-hop” style music.

Cowboy Troy’s recent release “Gonna Be Alright” was written in 2020 during the difficult times of the pandemic. Listen to Cowboy Troy’s newest single here! Follow Cowboy Troy on social media to stay up to date!