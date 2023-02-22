Get to Know Rising Country Star Presley Tennant

600 Miles EP Press Assets Photo by Raul Esparza

Fast rising country star, Presley Tennant, is breaking new grounds in country music. She released her newest 6 song EP, “600 Miles” in late November of 2022 with hits such as “How Many Kisses” and “600 Miles.”

Presley was born and raised in small town Norco, California with a passion for artistry and songwriting. She brings her "powerhouse vocals" and western roots to her unique California-Country sound. Presley made her national appearance on The Voice at just 16 years old and has since been pursuing her childhood dream ever since. Presley has been able to share the stage with her biggest heroes such as Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and more. People Magazine states she is “quickly proving that she is a wild card in the country music industry.”

On top of her passion for singing and songwriting, she feels passionately about animals, especially dogs. She is talented in many ways, but also has a heart of gold as she donates lots of time to animal shelters. Presley started Riffs & Rescues, which is her virtual charity tour series that helps raise money for various animal initiatives all across the nation. Presley performs live concerts for these charities in order to help raise money for the animals where 100% of the proceeds goes straight to the organizations. Presley is passionate about this cause because, “Every single animal deserves a loving home, but not every animal gets a second chance.”

Presley continues to pave the way in country music especially for female country artists. She is radiant and fearless as she continues to shine her light through everything she does.

