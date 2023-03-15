Free Children's Books for Delaware County Families Thanks to Country Music Legend

Christina Howard

Great news for Delaware County families with children 5 and under! The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a program that was created to help improve literacy rates among young children by providing them with free books each month. The program was started by country music legend Dolly Parton in 1995 in her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee. Since then, it has grown to include thousands of communities across the United States and beyond. Recently, it was announced that the program is coming to Delaware County, Oklahoma, much to the excitement of parents and educators in the area. The Imagination Library is open to any child from birth to age five who lives in a participating community. Each month, the child will receive a new age-appropriate book in the mail, free of charge. The program is designed to promote early childhood literacy and to help children develop a love of reading. By making books easily accessible to families, the program aims to improve children's vocabulary, language skills, and cognitive development. The announcement that the Imagination Library is coming to Delaware County, Oklahoma, is exciting news for parents and educators in the area. According to data from the Oklahoma Department of Education, only 43% of third graders in Delaware County were reading at grade level in 2019. This is well below the state average of 73%. By providing young children with access to books and encouraging them to read at an early age, the Imagination Library has the potential to improve these literacy rates and help set children on a path to success. The Imagination Library is made possible through partnerships between local organizations, businesses, and individuals who fund the program. In Delaware County, the program is being spearheaded by the Grove Rotary Club.

How do you get involved? Parents who are interested in enrolling their children in the program can do so through the Imagination Library website, ImaginationLibrary.com, or by visiting one of the participating schools or libraries in the area. Once enrolled, children will receive their first book within six to eight weeks. The first book is always the children's classic "The Little Engine That Could". Best of all it's FREE!

When asked about starting the Imagination Library Dolly said, "I can't tell you how much that meant to me because I created the Imagination Library as a tribute to my Daddy. He was the smartest man I have ever known but I know in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams". As if we needed another reason to love this American icon, this may be among the best reason yet!

You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children. - Dolly PartonPhoto byImagination Library

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dolly parton# imagination library# Delaware county# oklahoma# grove oklahoma

Comments / 0

Published by

As a busy wife, mom, and business owner, I love finding local, family friendly activities that won't break the bank. Let's explore local fun in the NE Oklahoma, SW Missouri, and NW Arkansas area together!

Grove, OK
138 followers

More from Christina Howard

Southwest City, MO

Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale Contest

5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale Contest ParticipantCheryl Wetzel. Driving on Highway 90, in the very southwest corner of Missouri, you will find the quintessential definition of "Small Town USA". Southwest City, MO, with a population of right around 1,000 people, comes alive each fall with all of the delightfulness and charm of Hallmark movie. Small business owners, churches and organizations take to Main Street and let their creative juices flow as they convert round and square bales of hay into animals, well-loved characters, structures, farm equipment, and other festive displays.

Read full story
Catoosa, OK

Have You Ever Stood Inside an 80 Foot Whale's Mouth?

One man's dream, his devoted friend, thousands of hours, and a crazy plan. That's what it took to birth an iconic tourist destination along Historic Route 66 in Catoosa, OK. What is now known as the Blue Whale of Catoosa, was the dream of Hugh S. Davis after raising children and retiring from the Tulsa Zoo.

Read full story
9 comments
Grove, OK

Visit This Grove, OK Treasure: Har-Ber Village, a Pioneer Era Museum On Grand Lake

Grove, OK is most widely known as the hub of Grand Lake in NE Oklahoma. However, one of the best hidden treasures in Grove can be found at Har-Ber Village. Har-Ber village is a turn of the century, Pioneer-era 6-acre museum. Experience history on a self-guided tour along winding paths through mature shade trees, featuring nearly 100 exhibits located on the shores of Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees. An impressive collection of antiques, collectibles, and reproductions are displayed in cabins representing the mid-1800s to the early 1900s. Your tour will take you from a replica cabin to a one room schoolhouse, to a dentist office, and even jail. A highlight of the tour is the chapel overlooking Grand Lake. Be sure to take a little rest there and take in the view because it's all up hill from there!

Read full story
2 comments
Bentonville, AR

Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & Museum

There are few places across America that perfectly bring back the nostalgia of days gone by like Walton 5 & 10 on the Bentonville, AR town square. Bentonville is located in NW Arkansas. This area is the gem of the beautiful state known as The Natural State. Bentonville was unknowingly putting it's mark on the map when Sam Walton opened his 5 &10 on the Bentonville square in 1950. The small seed grew into the world's largest retailer, Walmart. Today, that humble little store with a big future is the home of The Walmart Museum.

Read full story
2 comments
Pawhuska, OK

Take a Day Trip to The Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska, Oklahoma

If you are in the North Eastern Oklahoma area and are looking for a great way to spend the day, consider planning a trip to Pawhuska. The Merc, as Pioneer Woman fans call it, may be the big draw to the area but there is plenty to do as you spend the day in this charming town. The downtown area is lined with one of a kind shops and boutiques.

Read full story
6 comments
Branson, MO

Visiting College of the Ozarks; A Unique Vacation Destination Just Outside of Branson, MO

If you are looking for a unique place to visit while in the Branson area, be sure to check out College of the Ozarks. College of the Ozarks is located at Point Lookout, Missouri. It is a private Christian college that offers not only an education but also a great mini vacation destination.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy