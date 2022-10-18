Southwest City, MO

Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale Contest

Christina Howard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1RK2_0icU5A2B00
5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale Contest ParticipantCheryl Wetzel

Driving on Highway 90, in the very southwest corner of Missouri, you will find the quintessential definition of "Small Town USA". Southwest City, MO, with a population of right around 1,000 people, comes alive each fall with all of the delightfulness and charm of Hallmark movie. Small business owners, churches and organizations take to Main Street and let their creative juices flow as they convert round and square bales of hay into animals, well-loved characters, structures, farm equipment, and other festive displays.

This year is the 5th Annual Hay Bale Contest that began in 2017. Each year just gets better and better. The contest "Favorite" is decided by the number of likes each display receives on the City of Southwest City Facebook group. There are 24 entries this year, making it quite hard to pick just one favorite! The town wants to invite you to cast your vote. To vote for your favorite, visit the Facebook group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/424994294317783. Whether near or far, you are invited to view the bales in person or online. If you are enjoying the creativity up close & personal, be sure to bring a friend along and enjoy a great lunch at the charming Corner Cafe, a local favorite, owned by one of the event organizers, Cheryl Wetzel. Take a stroll along the park creek banks and feed the geese & when you are done, enjoy shopping at the Corner Cafe and the other small shops and boutiques in town.

This fun contest is hosted by The Old Timer's Day Committee of Southwest City. The winners will be announced on October 27th. Let us know below which one if your favorite but be sure to cast your vote for your favorite by visiting their Facebook group.

