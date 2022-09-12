Have You Ever Stood Inside an 80 Foot Whale's Mouth?

Blue Whale of Catoosa Christina Howard

One man's dream, his devoted friend, thousands of hours, and a crazy plan. That's what it took to birth an iconic tourist destination along Historic Route 66 in Catoosa, OK. What is now known as the Blue Whale of Catoosa, was the dream of Hugh S. Davis after raising children and retiring from the Tulsa Zoo.

In the late 1960's, Mr. Davis, sketched out the plans for a larger than life fish on the family pond. A place where the grandkids could come to play and his community could enjoy. As the plans grew larger and larger, the fish evolved into a whale. A whale with slides going into the water, peep holes to look out from the belly of the whale, and fun places to climb. It took not only a lot of money but also the help of a dear friend by the name of Harold Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a welder by trade. Mr. Thomas worked 100 hours welding the whale together, all at no charge. Mr. Davis worked 2,920 hours applying the cement my hand to the body of the whale. Truly a labor of love for both men. One that spanned two years from 1970 - 1972.

It didn't take long for the whale to begin attracting quite a bit of attention from visitors. Visitors who wanted to crawl through the whale and splash into the water from all the fun options throughout the whale's body, including diving off his tail. Families came from all around to enjoy the whale, the water, and the grounds surrounding it until Hugh's health contributed to the closing in 1988. The family continued to own and care for the grounds until April of 2020 when the City of Catoosa purchased and restored the Blue Whale and the adjacent picnic area.

Today the Blue Whale of Catoosa continues to be a popular stop for any traveler along Historic Route 66. Pack a picnic and enjoy the sun at this free roadside attraction. There are a few picnic table along the water's edge and also seasonal restrooms. The best part of this attraction just might be the love and appreciation that goes into preserving an important part of American history and offering a piece of nostalgia for future generations. The Blue Whale of Catoosa can be found at 2600 US Rt. 66, Catoosa, Oklahoma. It is open for visitors 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 7 days per week.