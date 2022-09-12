Catoosa, OK

Have You Ever Stood Inside an 80 Foot Whale's Mouth?

Christina Howard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C87cy_0hsX6SkG00
Blue Whale of CatoosaChristina Howard

One man's dream, his devoted friend, thousands of hours, and a crazy plan. That's what it took to birth an iconic tourist destination along Historic Route 66 in Catoosa, OK. What is now known as the Blue Whale of Catoosa, was the dream of Hugh S. Davis after raising children and retiring from the Tulsa Zoo.

In the late 1960's, Mr. Davis, sketched out the plans for a larger than life fish on the family pond. A place where the grandkids could come to play and his community could enjoy. As the plans grew larger and larger, the fish evolved into a whale. A whale with slides going into the water, peep holes to look out from the belly of the whale, and fun places to climb. It took not only a lot of money but also the help of a dear friend by the name of Harold Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a welder by trade. Mr. Thomas worked 100 hours welding the whale together, all at no charge. Mr. Davis worked 2,920 hours applying the cement my hand to the body of the whale. Truly a labor of love for both men. One that spanned two years from 1970 - 1972.

It didn't take long for the whale to begin attracting quite a bit of attention from visitors. Visitors who wanted to crawl through the whale and splash into the water from all the fun options throughout the whale's body, including diving off his tail. Families came from all around to enjoy the whale, the water, and the grounds surrounding it until Hugh's health contributed to the closing in 1988. The family continued to own and care for the grounds until April of 2020 when the City of Catoosa purchased and restored the Blue Whale and the adjacent picnic area.

Today the Blue Whale of Catoosa continues to be a popular stop for any traveler along Historic Route 66. Pack a picnic and enjoy the sun at this free roadside attraction. There are a few picnic table along the water's edge and also seasonal restrooms. The best part of this attraction just might be the love and appreciation that goes into preserving an important part of American history and offering a piece of nostalgia for future generations. The Blue Whale of Catoosa can be found at 2600 US Rt. 66, Catoosa, Oklahoma. It is open for visitors 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 7 days per week.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Blue Whale of Catoosa# Route 66# Things to Do Near Tulsa# Nostalgic Tourist Spots# Oklahoma Tourism

Comments / 5

Published by

As a busy wife, mom, and business owner, I love finding local, family friendly activities that won't break the bank. Let's explore local fun in the NE Oklahoma, SW Missouri, and NW Arkansas area together!

Grove, OK
93 followers

More from Christina Howard

Grove, OK

Visit This Grove, OK Treasure: Har-Ber Village, a Pioneer Era Museum On Grand Lake

Grove, OK is most widely known as the hub of Grand Lake in NE Oklahoma. However, one of the best hidden treasures in Grove can be found at Har-Ber Village. Har-Ber village is a turn of the century, Pioneer-era 6-acre museum. Experience history on a self-guided tour along winding paths through mature shade trees, featuring nearly 100 exhibits located on the shores of Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees. An impressive collection of antiques, collectibles, and reproductions are displayed in cabins representing the mid-1800s to the early 1900s. Your tour will take you from a replica cabin to a one room schoolhouse, to a dentist office, and even jail. A highlight of the tour is the chapel overlooking Grand Lake. Be sure to take a little rest there and take in the view because it's all up hill from there!

Read full story
2 comments
Bentonville, AR

Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & Museum

There are few places across America that perfectly bring back the nostalgia of days gone by like Walton 5 & 10 on the Bentonville, AR town square. Bentonville is located in NW Arkansas. This area is the gem of the beautiful state known as The Natural State. Bentonville was unknowingly putting it's mark on the map when Sam Walton opened his 5 &10 on the Bentonville square in 1950. The small seed grew into the world's largest retailer, Walmart. Today, that humble little store with a big future is the home of The Walmart Museum.

Read full story
2 comments
Pawhuska, OK

Take a Day Trip to The Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska, Oklahoma

If you are in the North Eastern Oklahoma area and are looking for a great way to spend the day, consider planning a trip to Pawhuska. The Merc, as Pioneer Woman fans call it, may be the big draw to the area but there is plenty to do as you spend the day in this charming town. The downtown area is lined with one of a kind shops and boutiques.

Read full story
4 comments
Branson, MO

Visiting College of the Ozarks; A Unique Vacation Destination Just Outside of Branson, MO

If you are looking for a unique place to visit while in the Branson area, be sure to check out College of the Ozarks. College of the Ozarks is located at Point Lookout, Missouri. It is a private Christian college that offers not only an education but also a great mini vacation destination.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy