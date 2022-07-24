Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & Museum

There are few places across America that perfectly bring back the nostalgia of days gone by like Walton 5 & 10 on the Bentonville, AR town square. Bentonville is located in NW Arkansas. This area is the gem of the beautiful state known as The Natural State. Bentonville was unknowingly putting it's mark on the map when Sam Walton opened his 5 &10 on the Bentonville square in 1950. The small seed grew into the world's largest retailer, Walmart. Today, that humble little store with a big future is the home of The Walmart Museum.

While visiting you can have three experiences in one. You will first step into a retro version of the 5 & 10 where you can buy gifts, games, and candies from days gone by. The greeting you will receive will receive is nothing less than southern hospitality at it's best. Next, the Museum features world-class exhibits revealing the history of this retail giants early days into what the world knows now as Walmart. Allow yourself 20 - 30 minutes to browse the museum. I must admit, our favorite part is the third part of the experience, The Spark Cafe. Here you will enjoy a charming ice cream shop and soda fountain. The selections will have your mouth watering before you place your order! You can enjoy your treats inside the Cafe or on the sidewalk seating while taking in the views of the beautiful square. There is a picture perfect fountain in the center of the square, just across from the museum. I suggest you enjoy your sweet treat while enjoying the sights and sounds at the fountain.

The museum is located at 105 N. Main Street Bentonville, Arkansas. The museum is free to tour. Tours are self-guided. The hours are 10 am - 8 pm Monday through Saturday and Sunday noon - 6 pm. Let us know if you have visited Bentonville, Arkansas or Walton Five and Dime before & what you suggest visitors order while enjoying The Spark Cafe!