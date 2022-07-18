Pawhuska, OK

Take a Day Trip to The Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska, Oklahoma

Christina Howard

If you are in the North Eastern Oklahoma area and are looking for a great way to spend the day, consider planning a trip to Pawhuska. The Merc, as Pioneer Woman fans call it, may be the big draw to the area but there is plenty to do as you spend the day in this charming town. The downtown area is lined with one of a kind shops and boutiques.

You will find the Mercantile to be full of perfectly curated goods to shop from, and of course you will want to dine while you are visiting. We recommend placing your name on the wait list as soon as you arrive and then do your shopping. The wait can be pretty lengthy at times! They will send you a text message when your table is ready so no need to worry about missing your spot!

The Mercantile is just one of many spots to visit while in the area. Be sure ask for a free ticket to tour the Lodge where Ree films her Food Network show, The Pioneer Woman. Be aware that the lodge is not open every day for tours so if that is important to you, check their website in advance of planning your trip.

If you want to kick up your feet and stay awhile, the area has plenty of B&B's, hotels, and vacation rentals. If you are lucky, you may even be able to book a room at the popular Boarding House. The Boarding House is part of The Pioneer Woman's empire in downtown Pawhuska.

Bring your best friend, your honey, or your mom & enjoy all this little town has to offer!

