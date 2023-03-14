'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jordi Vilasuso Teases His 'Y&R' Return, Suggests Rey Rosales Had A Twin?

Jordi Vilasuso teases a Young and the Restless return. Will he return as a twin or a completely new character? Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jordi Vilasuso could return to the CBS soap opera. She Knows Soaps reports that the actor tweeted about his rumored return, asking the fans if Rey Rosales could have a twin brother.

Of course, the Y&R fans went wild. They tweeted back to the actor asking for details on his return. Vilasuso never confirmed his soapy return, only hearing several replies from his fans.

It's been almost a year since Rey Rosales died on Young and the Restless from a heart attack. His widow, Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case), is in a better place than last year but still misses her husband. She hasn't started dating but seems interested in Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd).

The fact the actor teased he could have a twin intrigued the fans. Several years ago, Y&R had Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) have an evil twin named Caleb. The actor obviously played the role of the twin.

In 2015, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) played double duty when Marco Annicelli showed up in Genoa City. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) discovered Marco in a Peruvian prison and noticed his uncanny resemblance to Jack. He paid Marco to take over Jack's life. It was one of Y&R's best storylines, bringing drama, deception, and scandal.

If Young and the Restless wants to bring Vilasuso back, an evil (or nice) twin would be a great way. Perhaps, he will connect with Sharon and help her get out of the coffee shop, as her fans voiced concern that she never leave Crimson Lights.

Y&R fans, would you like Jordi Vilasuso to return to the show as Rey's secret twin? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.