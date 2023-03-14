'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: The Biggest Threat To Hope's Marriage Is Not Thomas, It's Douglas

Liam Spencer and Hope Logan's marriage is in trouble; this time, Thomas Forrester is not the biggest threat to their happiness. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) could play matchmaker to reunite his parents, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She Knows Soaps reports that Thomas isn't the biggest threat to Hope's marriage; it's Douglas and his desire to have his parents live under one roof.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) isn't happy about Hope's decision to rehire Thomas on her line, Hope For The Future. He thinks she should let Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) pause her line and take the time to hire the right lead designer.

Liam Has A Right To Worry

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Liam doesn't like the idea of Hope working with Thomas. He thinks it will only be a matter of time before Thomas obsesses over his wife and make an unwanted advance. Even though Hope informs Liam that won't happen, he's concerned that Hope is trusting Thomas when he's proven time and time again that he never truly changes his behavior.

Liam outlined his objection to Hope's decision to work with Thomas. B&B spoilers say Hope acknowledged his feelings and informed him she would work with him despite his reservations. She said that she believes Thomas has turned a new leaf and things will be different this time.

Douglas Plays Matchmaker

On Tuesday, March 14, Douglas told his dad he was happy that he and Hope were getting along better. He hoped they could get back together one day and live in the same house. Thomas informed Douglas that this could not happen because of his mom's marriage to Liam.

While Thomas tells Douglas they need to respect Hope's marriage to Liam, the boy will likely plot to drive his parents together. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Douglas will continue to dream about his parents reuniting and living together.

In the months ahead, B&B spoilers state that Douglas will do everything he can to put his parents together and use Hope's anger with Liam over Thomas to create tension in their marriage.

B&B fans, do you think Douglas will play matchmaker with Thomas and Hope? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.