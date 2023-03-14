'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jeremy Crashes Diane and Jack's Wedding--Stark's Plan Put Into Motion

James Hyde (Jeremy Stark) posted a picture that suggests that his character, Jeremy, will crash Jack and Diane's wedding. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) and Phyllis Summers' (Michelle Stafford) revenge plot against Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is in full swing. She Knows Soaps reports that Phyllis told Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane that Jeremy harassed her about working with him to get back at his ex for sending him to prison.

Diane pushed back at Phyllis' claims, accusing her of bringing Jeremy to Genoa City. While Phyllis doesn't deny that, she urges Jack to take Jeremy's threat seriously as "he is very dangerous."

Jeremy Crashes Diane & Jack's Wedding

Soap Dirt reported that Jeremy would crash Jack and Diane's private wedding ceremony. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the actor who plays Jeremy, James Hyde, posted a selfie in front of Sony's studio wearing formal wear -- a tuxedo with a vest and bowtie.

Many Y&R viewers believe that Diane cannot marry Jack because she's already married ... to Jeremy. Of course, if that is true, she hasn't told Jack or Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) that piece of information. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Diane's wedding will be full of drama and surprises. We can expect Jeremy to reveal something shocking about Diane.

Phyllis & Jeremy's Plan Could Ruin Diane

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Phyllis aims to force Diane to leave Genoa City. If she can drive her away, she believes her life will return to how it was before. But a small part of Phyllis wants Diane to pay the ultimate price.

Jeremy, on the other hand, doesn't want Diane to die. Y&R spoilers reveal he plans to send Diane to prison to sit in a cell for several years. After Diane sent him to prison, he thought about how to send her to jail daily for ten years.

They haven't revealed too much about their plan to take Diane down. All we know is Jeremy is pressing Phyllis to steal something that belongs to Diane. The Young and the Restless spoilers say Phyllis assured Jeremy that she could get her hands on something personal of Diane's, but it could take some time.

Y&R fans, do you think Diane is hiding something from Jack? Do you think Phyllis can steal something of Diane's for Jeremy? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more of my content.