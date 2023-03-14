'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Returns --Brooke And Taylor's Friendship Tested

Ridge Forrester's return will test Brooke and Taylor's friendship. Plus, RJ comes home with surprising news. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have a shocker when he returns to the CBS soap opera. Soap Dirt reports that Ridge will return on Wednesday, March 15.

Ridge left Los Angeles to find himself after Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) rejected him. He discovered his exes no longer hated each other. They decided to be friends and each other's support system instead of enemies. Since then, they have been there for each other, which took some time for their children.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) relationship with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will perplex Ridge. He won't understand how Bill could take Sheila under his wing and threaten Taylor's freedom by blackmailing Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

When Ridge left Los Angeles, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) lost his job at Forrester Creations after his CPS scheme came to light. B&B spoilers say that Steffy rehiring her brother to save Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) line could upset the Forrester Creations co-CEO.

If that's not enough drama awaiting Ridge, RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) will return in April. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that RJ and Thomas will fight for the lead designer position at Forrester Creations. It could drive a wedge between Taylor and Brooke, pushing Ridge and Brooke (RJ's parents) to reunite.

It sounds like some exciting changes are ahead for Bold and the Beautiful. B&B fans, are you excited Ridge will be back on the CBS soap opera? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more of my content.