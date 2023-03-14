Josh Duggar's Prison Sentence Added 10 More Days After A Cell Phone Incident, Wife Anna Duggar Still Stands By Him

Joshua James Duggar added ten days to his 12.5-year sentence after a cell phone incident. Photo by Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution

Disgraced 19 Kids and Counting alum Josh Duggar's prison sentence is ten days longer, In Touch Weekly reports. The former car salesman is set to be released from Federal Correctional Institute Seagoville in Texas on August 22, 2032. His original date of release was on August 12, 2032.

The update to his release date comes less than a month after Duggar was moved to the Special Housing Unit (SHU) for allegedly having a cell phone in his procession. The conditions of solitary confinement at Seagoville are not pleasant; in fact, they have been described as "horrific" by other inmates.

Duggar was transferred to Seagoville after an Arkansas jury found him guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. A judge later dismissed the possession charge at his sentencing, handing the reality TV star a 12.5-year sentence.

As for Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, she's been praying for their marriage. She isn't ready to give up on her husband and her marriage. She took their wedding vows seriously and didn't want his prison sentence (and charges) to end their union.

“Anna is still very much questioning their future,” the family insider said. “She took her wedding vows seriously, and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult.”

Anna and Josh married in 2008 and have seven children. The insider revealed that Anna has questioned if she has a future with Josh, but she's not ready to divorce him.

“Divorce is not something she wants, but she’d be lying if she said she hasn’t questioned her future with Josh. Anna married Josh for better or worse, and it can’t get any worse than this,” the insider explained.

