President Biden Says Bills To Restrict Transgender Rights Is 'Cruel'

President Joe Biden says restricting transgender healthcare is 'cruel' and 'unnecessary.' Photo by Prachatai/Flickr

President Joe Biden called efforts to restrict transgender rights in Florida "cruel and unnecessary" in an interview on Monday, March 13. CNN reported that Biden said it was "terrible" what they are doing in Florida. While Biden didn't explicitly say what Florida legislature was "cruel," one can assume he was referring to the ban on transgender gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

Several states have proposed bills that would restrict transgender rights. The bills cover many policies, including prohibiting transgender people from competing on sports teams or using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Florida seeks to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors, including restricting doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries for patients under 18. Tennessee passed a law earlier in March banning transgender health care for minors.

“It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, [SIC] You know, I decided I wanted to become a man or want to become a woman, or I want to change. I mean, what are they thinking about here? They’re human beings. They love, they have feelings, they have inclinations,” President Biden explained. "It just, to me, is, I dunno, it’s cruel. And the way we do it is to make sure we pass legislation as we passed on same-sex marriage. You mess with that, you’re breaking the law, and you’re going to be held accountable."

At least 350 bills targeting LGBTQ rights have been introduced around the county since March 7. That number surpasses 2022, which totaled 306.

In 2022, Biden signed a law providing new federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples. He said that it's sad that members of the LGBTQ community have to worry about their rights being taken from them just because of their gender identity or who they love.

