Jamie Lee Curtis Supports 'Degendering' Oscar Acting Categories For Non-Binary Actors

Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis understands why non-binary actors want degendering of acting categories.

Jamie Lee Curtis thinks it's time for the Oscar awards to go genderless and not have categories for males and females. People reported that to include non-binary actors, the only solution is for the categories for awards to be degendered.

"Obviously, I would like to see a lot more women be nominated so that there's gender parity in all the areas and all the branches, and I think we're getting there," Curtis said. "We're not anywhere near there. And, of course, the inclusivity then that involves the bigger question, which is, how do you include everyone when there are binary choices, which is very difficult."

Curtis' daughter Ruby Guest came out as transgender in 2020. Last year, Jamie officiated her daughter's wedding to her partner Kynthia. Curtis has advocated for the LGBTQ community and wants to make it a fair and even playing field for non-binary actors.

"As the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that," Curtis said. "And yet, to de-gender the category, also, I'm concerned [that] will diminish the opportunities for more women, which is something I also have been working hard to try to promote. So it's a complicated question, but I think the most important thing is inclusivity and more women."

While accepting her Best Supporting Actress Award on Sunday (March 12), Curtis pointed out that her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, received Oscar nominations. She couldn't believe she had won the award screaming, "I just won an Oscar!"

When asked if she thinks her parents watched from above as she won her award, she said she doesn't believe the dead can watch the living.

"I think we are them in our actions and in our deeds and in our ideas," Jamie explained. "And then we build our own. We give them to our children, and that's how the world goes on. So I am a product of them. And I am a proud product of them. And I know that they will be incredibly proud of me."

