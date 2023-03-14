'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Bill's Hope For The Future Buy-Out Offer-- Liam's Plot To Keep Thomas Away

Chrissie Massey

Hope Logan agrees to work with Thomas to save her line, but her husband, Liam, has something up his sleeve to block Thomas from her life.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) could help Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in a big way in the coming weeks. On Monday (March 13) show, Liam learned that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) changed her mind and agreed to work with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) again. She Knows Soaps reports that Liam will not be happy about Hope's decision. He informs Hope he's uncomfortable with her working so closely with Thomas again.

Liam remains dedicated to freeing his father from Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). He's been spending time with his father, trying to convince him to kick Sheila to the curb and help them put her back in prison. So far, Bill's unwillingness to turn against Sheila could change when he learns about Sheila's affair with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

Liam Confides In Bill

During most of Liam's time with Bill, they talk about Sheila, which will likely change after he learns about Hope's decision to work with Thomas again. He will probably tell his dad that Hope allowed Thomas to return as her lead designer. That's when Bill comes up with a brilliant idea. He wants to buy Hope For The Future and hire another designer to lead the project.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Liam will rant that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) informed Hope unless she works with Thomas, Forrester Creations would put her line on pause. He thinks Steffy manipulated Hope into working with Thomas, someone he believes abuses and takes advantage of Hope.

Bill's Buy-Out Could Save Hope's Line

If Bill decides to help Liam and buy Hope's line from Forrester Creations, Hope For The Future could flourish with another designer. Of course, Hope would need to approve any buy-out plan, and she seems happy about Thomas returning. Part of her happiness is related to Douglas Forrester's (Henry Joseph Samiri) announcement that he wants to return to the cabin.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say Hope would likely turn down any offer from Bill. With Douglas coming home and Thomas' beautiful designs, she will inform Liam that she wants to keep things as they are.

Hope knows Douglas wanted to live with Steffy to avoid conflict with Thomas. He wanted his parents to get along and stop fighting over his custody arrangement. Liam's buy-out plan could cause problems with Hope. While his intention was well-meaning, Hope might not see it that way.

B&B fans, do you think Hope would allow Bill to buy Hope For The Future? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more of my content.

Chrissie has spent the last two decades writing online for Yahoo News, Examiner, and Inquisitr. She focuses on TV spoilers, LGBTQ civil rights, and trending news.

Wichita, KS
6K followers

