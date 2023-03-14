'The Young and the Restless' Casting News: Did James Hyde Confirm His Exit As Jeremy Stark?

Chrissie Massey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQ3eI_0lHVYkDe00
James Hyde posts an update on his Instagram, sending the Y&R fans into panic mode over the possibility of his exit.Photo byJames Hyde/Facebook

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) could be leaving the CBS soap opera. James Hyde, the actor who plays Jeremy, posted on social media that he's ready for what's next, suggesting his time on Y&R could be over.

“In life, you have to be ready for what’s next!!” Hyde posted to his Instagram page, using the hashtags #nothinglastsforever #blessedandgrateful @netflix @netflixlat @cbstv @sony. He ends the post with "I'm ready, let's go," suggesting he has something else in the works.

Y&R viewers flocked to his Instagram page to show their appreciation for his character on the daytime soap opera.

Hyde also tagged Netflix in his post, the network home of his canceled show, Monarca. It's entirely possible he was saying goodbye to his Netflix show, announcing his new home is Y&R. Only time will tell how permanent his role on Young and the Restless will be.

Jeremy is knee-deep in a plot to take Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) down with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) helping him out. They think if they stick together, they can take Diane down and drive her out of town for good. However, Y&R spoilers suggest that Jeremy isn't interested in just taking Diane down a few pegs; he wants to destroy her.

Jeremy could skip town once he accomplishes his goal of revenge on Diane. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest he could end up in prison again if he crosses the legal line in his quest for revenge.

The Young and the Restless tapes five to six weeks in advance, so if the handsome stud is leaving the soap, we'll possibly see him on the show until mid-April.

Y&R fans, do you think James Hyde is leaving the show? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more of my content.

Chrissie has spent the last two decades writing online for Yahoo News, Examiner, and Inquisitr. She focuses on TV spoilers, LGBTQ civil rights, and trending news.

