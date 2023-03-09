'Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Bill's Revenge Plot Against Sheila/Deacon, Douglas' Shocking Housing Choice

Bill Spencer grows increasingly concerned that Sheila Carter betrayed him. Douglas Forrester shocks the family with where he wants to live. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of March 13 tease that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) will inch closer to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) learning about their betrayal. She Knows Soaps reports that Bill will give subtle hints that he's on to Sheila, prompting the villain to panic at the thought of losing her freedom.

B&B spoilers suggest Bill put a tracker in Sheila's purse, so he may know she visited Deacon's apartment. It won't be long before Bill confronts Sheila and asks her if she's having an affair with Deacon.

If Bill suspects Sheila has betrayed him, he will plot revenge. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say Bill took Sheila under his wing because he believed she wouldn't betray him. He paid off judges and blackmailed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to secure her freedom.

Hope Informs Liam Of Thomas' Return To Forrester Creations

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) kept quiet so far about Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) return to Forrester Creations to work on her line, Hope For The Future. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has no clue that his wife agreed to allow Thomas to work as her lead designer. It will be a scoop that will stun him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Liam will "put his foot down" and refuse to "allow" Hope and Thomas to work together. Hope could go against her husband and agree to Thomas' return to save her line. It would create tension between Hope and Liam, which is greatly needed.

Douglas' Surprising Home Choice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will make another decision about his living situation. He's living with Steffy, and by all accounts, the lad seems to be happy there. Perhaps, he wants to make it a permanent situation, informing his Aunt Steffy he doesn't want to return home to Hope.

There's a slight chance he could want to split his time between Hope and Thomas again, but that's unlikely. Douglas made it clear that he was tired of everyone fighting over him. That's why he picked Steffy's house, to begin with.

B&B fans, do you think Bill knows about Sheila and Deacon? What do you think is Douglas' big announcement?