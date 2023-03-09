'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Diane And Jack's Evil Plan, Jabot CEO Mistakenly Shoots Phyllis?

Diane Jenkins convinces Jack Abbott to kill Jeremy Stark. However, their plan goes awry when Jack shoots Phyllis Summers instead. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) will convince Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) to take drastic action to get rid of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). Something will go wrong, and Jack could mistakenly shoot Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) instead.

She Knows Soaps reports that Phyllis' hatred for Diane will lead to a deadly showdown. Last week, Phyllis told Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E Bregman) that she wants Diane dead. It led to Phyllis agreeing to team up with Jeremy to drive Diane out of her life for good.

Jeremy Torments Diane

Jeremy sent Diane a series of text messages that sent Diane panicking. The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Jeremy informs Diane she can't hide from him forever, followed by saying he knows where she's hiding. This prompts Diane to tell Jack that she wants Jeremy dead, assuming that is the only way for them to have a peaceful life.

Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack shut down the idea of killing Jeremy. He thinks that would end in one of them going to prison. Instead, he vows to stand by her and defeat Jeremy together.

Even though Jack tells Diane no to the murder option, it doesn't mean Diane won't eventually convince him that it's the right move. If Diane wants Jeremy dead, she will find a way to persuade Jack that's the right way to handle the situation.

Phyllis Ends Up Paying The Price

Instead of shooting Jeremy, the word on social media is Jack aims at Phyllis. He mistakenly attacks his ex-wife and becomes wracked with guilt over the blunder. The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Jack will see Diane's true colors after the shooting and questions whether he can trust her.

As for Jack, after Phyllis' shooting, he will rush to her side. His dedication to Phyllis irks Diane, opening her eyes to how deep their bond runs.

Social media speculates a funeral is ahead for Young and the Restless. The leaked photo suggests Phyllis could face deadly consequences in the weeks ahead. A leaked photo reveals a funeral with a picture of Phyllis in front of a room. It looks like a funeral scene.

It's unlikely the writers would kill off Phyllis' character. She brings too much drama to get rid of her. It could be the scheme Jeremy and Phyllis devised to get rid of Diane for good.

Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more of my content.