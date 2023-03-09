Wichita Teachers Union Wants To Ban Student Cell Phones In Classrooms

Wichita teachers say cell phones distract students from learning and cause mental health issues. Photo by Josh Hallett/Flickr

Cell phones could be banned in Wichita schools if the Teachers Union has anything to say about the issue. KWCH reports the United Teachers of Wichita is negotiating a ban on cell phones in classrooms as part of the teacher contracts for next year. The union claims that cell phones distract students from learning and put students at risk for mental health issues.

Educators acknowledge that phones can be a helpful tool and resource for students, but they need to find a balance to keep the student on task and not have any apparent distractions in the classroom.

Parents object to no contact with their children during school hours. With increased school shootings and fights in the hallways, parents feel cell phones are a lifeline to ensure their child is safe at school.

“You have the expectation of your child going to school, and they’re going to be safe, even says it in the student conduct book. I wouldn’t know about [the issues with fights at schools] if I hadn’t seen the videos,” Wichita high school parent Steve Curbelo said.

Curbello said that there could be a compromise instead of an outright ban. He thinks teachers could set up a check-in station where students could check their phones and respond to their parents if necessary.

Teachers all over the country weigh in on the cell phone debate. Many think a ban is a good idea because many students obsessively use their phones and refuse to put them away when asked.

