Will Smith Insider Says Chris Rock Should 'Let It Go,' Suggests The Comedian Is Using Oscar Slap For Financial Gain

Will Smith was a big topic in Chris Rick's Netflix special, "Select Outrage," on Saturday, March 4. Chris Rock had not addressed the 2022 Oscar slap that shocked the world when Smith walked on the stage and smacked Rock for making an insulting joke about his wife, Jada Pickett-Smith. Entertainment Tonight reported that an insider close to Will Smith said Will was embarrassed and hurt by Chris' comedy special.

The insider said that Smith had not watched Rock's special in its entirety, but the actor thinks it's time for the comedian to "let it go" and move on with his life. Smith's insider said that the actor was hurt by Rock referencing Jada's infidelity. Rock said in his special that he usually wouldn't bring up gossip like this, but the married couple brought it up on their web series, so it's public knowledge.

Smith was remorseful for his actions immediately last year, apologizing to Rock personally and on social media. The insider said that Will would like Chris to let it go because "Will has worked on himself, and he isn't the same person as he was on that night at the Oscars."

Smith's insider added that until Chris moves on and stops talking about the slap, the public will remain fixated on the incident. Smith then aimed Netflix for allowing Rock to talk about the Oscar slap on his comedy special, calling it "distasteful." The insider suggested that Rock is using Smith's smackdown for financial gain.

Even though Will was not a fan of Chris Rock's Netflix special, many found his show entertaining and were happy to hear Chris talk about the incident. Arsenial Hall said he supports Chris and freedom of speech. He believes Rock has the right to say whatever he wants about the slap and hopes his friend can move on now that he's addressed the issue.

