Cyndi Lauper Compares Banning Transgender Surgery On Children To Nazi Germany, 'Equality Should Be For Everyone'

Cyndi Lauper compares the lawmakers' ban on transgender surgeries for children to Hilter's attack on Jewish people. Photo by Travis Wise/Flickr

Pop icon Cyndi Lauper made the news this week by comparing banning gender-affirming surgery for children to Adolph Hitler's treatment of the Jewish people during the Holocaust. Breitbart News reported that the singer said that pushing legislation to ban biological males from women's sports, and preventing children from undergoing gender-affirming surgery, was much like what the Nazis did to "weed out the weak parts of society."

“Equality for everybody, or nobody’s really equal,” Lauper said. “This is how Hitler started, just weeding everybody out.”

Lauper made headlines last year after Roe vs. Wade faced extinction. She launched a fun called "Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights," a nonprofit company inspired by her late mother.

“If you don’t have control over your own body, how can you be anything but a second-class citizen?” Lauper said. “Now, the government has control over your body — not you. What should be a private medical decision between you and your doctor is now a government decision. So, this is a big issue for me.”

Even though the pop singer supports gender-affirming surgeries for children, 56% of Americans do not support such surgeries for children under 18.

According to a Fox News report, "Fifty-six percent of respondents said they would support a ban, while 34% said they would not. A little over a third of those respondents identified as Democrats, while 37% identified as Republicans, and just under a quarter identified themselves as Independents, according to the American Principles Project Foundation survey."

