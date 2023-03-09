'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila Has The Power To End Steffy

Kimberlin Brown shares the one way Sheila could end Steffy Forrester. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) could end up having power over Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in the coming weeks. This B&B scoop has nothing to do with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) allegedly shooting Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) in 2018.

She Knows Soaps shares that Steffy shot Sheila after learning that her grandfather Eric Forrester (John McCook), was shacking up with the villain after leaving Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Sheila claimed she was there to help Eric, reaching into her bag to show proof of her claims. Steffy assumed that Sheila was reaching for a gun, so she reached into her purse, pulled out her gun, and fired. The only reason Sheila didn't report the incident to the police was Eric asked her to keep quiet.

“People seem to forget that Steffy shot Sheila. Sheila didn’t go to the police because Eric asked her not to, and she agreed to keep quiet out of her love for him," Kimberlin Brown shared. "These people love to point fingers. Over the years, they’ve done everything in their power to keep me from finding happiness. Honestly, all I want is to be left alone, to find the same love everyone else has been allowed to find for themselves! And it’s not as if they are angels. They all have things to hide!”

With Sheila's fate uncertain, she could turn the tables on Steffy. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that the villain could remind Bill that Steffy could face legal charges, as well as Taylor if he turns his back on her.

“Sheila’s not the only one who has done things that she regrets,” The Bold and the Beautiful star concludes. “And in her mind, she doesn’t understand why she’s the only one who people want to punish! Why doesn’t she get a second chance? When will people leave her alone and allow her to be happy?”

B&B fans, do you think Sheila will turn the tables on Steffy? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more of my content.