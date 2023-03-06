Florida Court Aims ToTake 'Emergency' Custody Of Kids Living With Trans Parents/Siblings, Even If They Live Out Of State

A Florida bill proposes taking temporary custody of children from trans parents and those children receiving gender-afforming care. Photo by Image by Kjrstie from Pixabay

A proposed bill is making its way through the Florida State Senate (Bill 254) that would allow the state "emergency jurisdiction" over children who receive or are "at risk of" receiving gender-affirming care. The bill also covers parents who are receiving gender-affirming care. Yahoo News reports that if the parent is transgender, they could lose custody of their children, even if the other parent is from another state.

Senate Bill 254, introduced by Sen. Clay Yarborough, would grant the court the authority to take custody of children under the same statute that protects children from domestic violence and protection from abuse.

The state could take temporary custody of the kids if "it is necessary in an emergency to protect the child because the child or a sibling or parent of the child" is "at risk of or is being subjected to the provision of sex reassignment prescriptions or procedures," according to the proposed bill text.

The proposed bill defines sex reassignment prescriptions or procedures as hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgeries that "affirm a person's perception of his or her sex if that perception is inconsistent with the person's sex" at birth.

"The court must vacate, stay, or modify the child custody determination to the extent necessary to protect the child from the provision of such prescriptions or procedures," the bill states.

Alejandra Caraballo, a clinical instructor at Harvard Law School's Cyberlaw Clinic and former staff attorney at Transgender Legal Defense and Educational Fund, tweeted that the bill would allow the legal kidnapping of trans kids and is just a tiny part of the "war on trans people in the state of Florida."

"The bill goes even further to violate interstate comity by authorizing the courts to vacate child custody determinations of other courts only if the child is trans. This is a greenlight to transphobic family members to engage in state-sponsored kidnapping," Caraballo said, adding:

"A transphobic parent could kidnap their trans child in violation of custody agreements and abscond to Florida and be protected by Florida law under this despite likely committing felony kidnapping in their home state," Caraballo continued.

What do you think of Florida State Bill 254? Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more of my content.