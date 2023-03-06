Jill Biden Says Testing President's Mental Fitness Is 'Ridiculous'--- Looks Forward To Her Husband Winning 2024 Election

Jill Biden thinks it's ridiculous to test a president's mental fitness. She's looking forward to Biden winning the 2024 election. Photo by Ben Stanfield/Wikimedia Commons

First Lady Jill Biden said her husband, Joe Biden, would "never even discuss" taking a mental competency test, as suggested by Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Bloomberg News reports that Haley proposed a mandatory mental fitness test for all presidential candidates older than 75.

Biden said she supports Joe running for president in 2024, believing he's as mentally sharp as ever. If President Biden wins the 2024 election, he will be 82 at the time of inauguration.

“Ridiculous,” Jill Biden said when asked about Haley’s proposal and whether the president would consider taking such a test. “We would never even discuss something like that.”

Haley, 51, is running up against her former boss, Donald Trump. She believes that both Trump and Biden should take a mental fitness test to ensure they are healthy enough (mentally) for office.

Joe Biden is the oldest person to serve as president. While he hasn't announced he will run for reelection in 2024, he suggested his intention to run. Jill said Biden would seek reelection barring any circumstances such as a health crisis or family objection.

Republicans question Biden's advanced age and if he's fit for office. They suggested that 82 is "too old" for a sitting president.

“It’s legitimate for people to raise issues about my age,” Joe Biden said in February 2023. “It’s totally legitimate to do that. And, the only thing I can say is ‘watch me.’”

Biden's doctor said he's "healthy" and "vigorous" after this routine physical in February. The doctor saw no reason the president couldn't meet the job's demands.

