Britney Spears' Loved Ones Fear The Pop Star Isn't Taking Her Medication -- Family Stages An Invention To Save Her Life

Britney Spears' family fears the pop star isn't taking her medications and abusing drugs again. They take drastic measures to save her life.Photo byGlenn Francis/Wikimedia Commons

Pop Singer Britney Spears' family and friends have grown increasingly worried about her well-being and are racing to save her before it's too late. Radar Online reports that Spears' loved ones staged an intervention for the pop singer a few weeks ago, fearing that if they waited longer, she would kill herself. They allegedly fear Britney is struggling with substance abuse and not taking her mental health medications.

Sources close to Spears say they are growing concerned about the singer's behavior. She reportedly has been "flying off the handle" and refusing medications that stabilize her moods.

Allegedly, her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist, and doctors would have been present for the intervention. However, a family member pulled the plug on the intervention at the last minute.

"Britney has everyone concerned," an insider said. "Even though the last one failed, there's actually another intervention in the works."

Spears denied there was an intervention, stating she doesn't have a management team and "would never agree to have one ever again."

"Enough is enough," Britney wrote on Instagram. "I'm probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there are obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well. Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it's not 2007 … it’s 2023, and I'm making my first homemade lasagna at home," she continued.

Spears' conservatorship ended in 2022. She is still at odds with her father, Jamie Spears, and blames him for the conservatorship. She remains determined to repair her relationship with her sons, Sean and Jayden, after her ex-husband Kevin Federline spoke to the media about the boys' strained relationship with their mother last year.

The insiders claim that Britney's behavior concerns Asghari, despite his claim that they never staged an intervention for the pop singer.

"My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances," Sam Asghari said of the alleged staged intervention.

"No one is saying she needs to go back under a conservatorship," the insider added. "Still, her behavior has become alarming [to those closest to her]. She thinks she's perfectly fine," continued the source, claiming that "her biggest fear is being institutionalized again — and she definitely won't let that happen."

Do you think Britney Spears needs help? Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more of my content.

