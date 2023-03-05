'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Deacon And Sheila Hit The Sheets -- Bill Discovers The Betrayal

Liam Spencer learns the only way to get rid of Sheila Carter is to prove to Bill Spencer she's not loyal to him. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of March 6 tease that Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) love affair with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) will put her life with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) at risk. CBS released the week's promo, showing Bill questioning Sheila about her day. Of course, the B&B viewers know that Sheila was with Deacon.

It sounds like Bill's chat with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) might have put some doubts in Bill's mind about Sheila. Liam pointed out that Bill can't trust Sheila; after all, she's murdered people and never felt any remorse. Bill revealed that he would keep Sheila around as long as he could trust her. If she betrays him, their deal is void, and they can send her to prison.

Deacon And Sheila's Romance Heats Up

Sheila and Deacon take their relationship to the next level this week, and they hit the sheets. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Sheila informs Deacon that Bill cannot find out about their affair because "there's no telling what he would do."

B&B spoilers reveal that Sheila has a good reason to worry about Bill discovering her secret. If he finds out, she's in love with Deacon; he'll throw her out and allow Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to testify against her. If she doesn't stay faithful to Bill, she knows she will end up in prison for trying to kill Steffy and John 'Finn' Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).

Bill Suspects Sheila's Hiding Something

It will get complicated for Sheila this week on Bold and the Beautiful. She manages to sneak away to spend time with Deacon, but when she gets home, Bill questions Sheila about where she spent her day. Sheila will likely lie to Bill, hoping to delay him finding out she's cheating on him with Deacon.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Bill suspects Sheila's hiding something from him. It will send Bill on a path to discover what his girlfriend is hiding, leading to him finding out she's in love with Deacon and sleeping with him.

B&B fans, do you think Bill will kick Sheila out when he finds out she's in love with Deacon? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more of my content.