'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Phyllis And Jeremy Team Up To Destroy Diane Jenkins

Jeremy Stark tempts Phyllis Summers with his evil plans for Diane Jenkins. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of March 6 tease that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) will agree to team up with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to take Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) down. She Knows Soaps reports that Phyllis will give Jeremy valuable information about Diane and Jack Abbott's (Peter Bergman) whereabouts, leading to a heated confrontation with Red in the middle.

On Monday, March 6, Jeremy sits in the chair with Phyllis waking up from her drunken stupor. Y&R spoilers say that Jeremy will pressure Phyllis to work with him to take Diane down. At first, she refuses to work with him, stating it could cost her to lose everything. Later, she learns that Jack and Diane are away on a romantic getaway, which changes her mind about working with Jeremy.

Phyllis Agrees To Take Diane Down... With Jeremy

After Phyllis learns that Jack and Diane are away on a romantic trip, she decides it's time to make Diane pay. She's tried running her out of town before, but it never works. Phyllis believes Jeremy might have an advantage in driving Diane away, considering how fearful Diane is of the hardened felon.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Phyllis agrees to target Diane with Jeremy, but head writer Josh Griffith warns viewers that the decision could blow up in Phyllis' face. Once Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Jack discover she conspired with Jeremy, it could end badly for Phyllis.

News Of Jack And Diane's Engagement Hits Phyllis And Jeremy Hard

While they were away on their short vacation at the Abbott cabin, Jack proposed to Diane. She almost rejects the idea of marrying Jack, only to reconsider and accept his proposal. She cannot wait to be his wife.

When they return, Y&R spoilers say Phyllis and Jeremy will learn the engagement news. Phyllis will grow more determined to break up Diane and Jack, while Jeremy feels this is the perfect time to hit the happy couple where it hurts.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say Jeremy could go too far in his revenge plot. Because Phyllis agreed to team up with him, she could get tangled in a mess, putting her freedom and relationship with her family at risk.

Y&R fans, do you think Jack and Diane will get married? Do you think it is a good decision for Phyllis to partner with Jeremy? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more of my content.