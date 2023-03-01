'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Victor Learns Of Sally's Pregnancy--Goes To Extremes To Run Her Out Of Genoa City

Victor Newman pulls out all the stops to run pregnant Sally out of Genoa City. Photo by The Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) could resort to sinister methods to run Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) out of Genoa City. Soap Dirt reports that it won't take long for the news about Sally's pregnancy and the child's father is Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Victor will stop at nothing to rid the Newman brothers of Sally, even if he has to resort to unethical ways to run her out of town. While Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) work on breaking up Sally and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), Victor plots to drive the beautiful redhead out of Genoa City.

Sally Prepares For A Life With Two Newman Men

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Sally believes she can continue her romantic entanglement with Nick while co-parenting with Adam. She thinks navigating this complicated arrangement will take some time but feels it will work out.

Once Victor finds out she's knocked up by Adam, the overbearing dad will lose his mind. He will pressure Nick to dump Sally. Victor will say Nick cannot trust her, suggesting she will jump in bed with Adam the first chance she gets.

Y&R spoilers say that Victor will also attempt to turn Adam against Sally. However, Adam is harder to manipulate, so Victor's efforts will likely fail.

Victor Newman will have a difficult time driving Sally Spectra out of town. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

Victor Plots To End Sally?

Most Young and the Restless viewers know how far Victor will go to destroy people he hates. Sally has been a problem for Victor ever since she moved to Genoa City from Los Angeles. In the past, Victor had Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) arrested on her wedding day, causing her to miscarry her baby. He framed Adam for murder and has plotted against Nick numerous times.

Once Victor learns of Sally's pregnancy and Adam's involvement, he could cut Adam off and refuse to give him a job at Newman Enterprises. It wouldn't bother Adam if Victor disowned him (again), but it would be a way to draw a line in the sand regarding Sally.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say Victor will bribe Sally to leave Genoa City and never contact his sons again. Of course, she will refuse, which could lead to Victor having to get a more creative way to handle the Sally situation.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say Victor will bribe Sally to leave Genoa City and never contact his sons again. Of course, she will refuse, which could lead to Victor having to get a more creative way to handle the Sally situation.

Y&R fans, do you think Victor will take extreme measures to chase Sally out of town? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.