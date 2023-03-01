Tom Sizemore's Doctors Says There's No Hope Of Recovery -- Recommends End Of Life Decision

Tom Sizemore's doctors say there's no hope for recovery. They recommended the family consider end of life options. Photo by Jayel Aheram/Wikimedia

Tom Sizemore's family must make a very difficult decision for the actor. Hollywood Reporter claims that Sizemore's doctors say the actor has no chance at recovery and recommend his loved ones make an end-of-life decision.

The Saving Private Ryan actor has been in a coma at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center since he was found unconscious Saturday, February 18, at his home. Sizemore's rep, Charles Lago, released a statement on Monday, February 27, that there was "no chance of survival." The family will announce their decision on Wednesday, March 1.

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision,” Lago said in the statement, adding that the “family is now deciding end-of-life matters.”

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received,” Lago added. “This has been a difficult time for them.”

On February 18, Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home. Luckily, a friend found Tom right after he collapsed, and they called for medical assistance. First responders rushed him to the hospital, where he received treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Sizemore's acting credits go back to the 1990s. He appeared in Natural Born Killers, Heat, Pearl Harbor, and Black Hawk Down. He is best known for his role as Sgt. Horvath in Saving Private Ryan.

In 2013, Sizemore released a memoir, "By Some Miracle, I Made It Out of There," chronicling his struggle with substance abuse, Los Angeles Times reported.

