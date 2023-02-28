'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Makes A Bold Move, Demands Douglas Move In With Her To Avoid Family Drama

Taylor Hayes knows how to save Thomas and Steffy Forrester's relationship. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease Douglas Forrester's (Henry Joseph Samiri) custody situation is about to get more complicated. She Knows Soaps reports that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) will make a wild suggestion, something that stuns both Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Taylor is on alert and worried about her children's relationship. The custody situation and Thomas' CPS scheme put a wedge between Steffy and Thomas. B&B spoilers reveal that Taylor comes up with the idea that Douglas should live with her. She believes that could improve Steffy and Thomas' relationship. Even if Steffy agrees to the living arrangement, Taylor must talk to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) about Douglas moving in with her.

Taylor Makes A Bold Move

After a family meeting fails, Taylor boldly moves to save Thomas and Steffy's relationship. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Taylor believes Steffy's guardianship of Douglas is straining their relationship.

Taylor suggests Douglas should live with her. She thinks that would give Douglas the space he needs from Hope and Thomas while relieving Steffy of her guardian duties. Of course, Taylor will tell Steffy that Douglas can visit her house whenever she has time.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Taylor's suggestion stuns Steffy and Thomas. Taylor explains that she thinks this arrangement would benefit everyone, including Douglas. But before they decide anything about Douglas moving in with Taylor, Steffy thinks they need to talk to Hope about it.

Will Hope Agree To Taylor's Idea?

Hope wants Douglas to feel happy and secure. She's feeling rejected by Douglas' decision to live with Aunt Steffy. When Taylor and Steffy bring up Douglas moving in with his grandma, it blindsides Hope. She never expected Taylor to want to take custody of Douglas.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Taylor confides in Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) about Douglas and wants him to live with her instead of Steffy. Brooke may suggest Douglas move in with them at her place. That way, he'll have both of them to lean on during this challenging time.

Taylor could agree to Brooke's suggestion, knowing Hope would likely agree to Douglas living at her mom's house. However, considering their complicated history, Thomas might not agree to Douglas living with Brooke.

B&B fans, do you think Hope and Thomas will agree to Douglas moving in with Taylor? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.