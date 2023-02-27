'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Victoria Fights For Nate-- Declares War On His Relationship With Elena

Victoria Newman knows what she wants, and she's decided that's Nate Hastings, Jr. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will fight for Nate Hastings, Jr (Sean Dominic), pushing the former surgeon to end his relationship with Elena Dawson (Brytini Sarpy). She Knows Soaps reports that Victoria will question Nate about his commitment to his relationship with Elena after they cross the boss/employee line yet again.

Nate and Elena's relationship has had its share of ups and downs. The pair met when she was dating Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). One night, their passion for each other got the best of them, and they ended up in bed together. After Elena and Devon broke up, she entered a relationship with Nate.

Nate's History With Elena Is Rocky

Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) sister, Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose), liked Nate and threw herself at him to lure him away from Elena. Y&R spoilers say that Nate didn't cross the line, but it caused him to become power-hungry, leading to his plot to take over Chancellor-Winters.

The changes in Nate created tension with Elena. She decided to take a job out of town and break up with him. Eventually, they worked things out and reunited. However, Nate's behavior lately has been concerning, considering his past.

Victoria Makes A Play For Nate's Heart

In this week's Young and the Restless preview (see above), Nate and Victoria give in to their passion (again) and end up in a steamy embrace. Later in the week, Nate will acknowledge to Victoria that they crossed the line, professing his love for Elena.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Victoria will question Nate if he needs more than Elena can provide, suggesting she's a better partner for him. Victoria sees the potential in Nate as both a romantic partner and a business colleague.

Now, the ball is in Nate's court. He must decide if he wants to be with Victoria or Elena. Y&R fans, do you think Victoria will convince Nate to leave Elena?

Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.