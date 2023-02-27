'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas' Heartfelt Apology Stuns Brooke, Designer Vows To Change His Life

Chrissie Massey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGLdd_0l1KHzdE00
Thomas Forrester apologizes to Brooke Logan for framing her using Douglas Forrester's voice-changing app. Will she accept his apology?Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will realize during the week of February 27 that it's time for him to apologize to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for framing her for the CPS call that ended her marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She Knows Soaps reports that Wednesday, March 1, Thomas will give Brooke a heartfelt apology and ask for her forgiveness.

While Brooke wants to forgive Thomas and move forward with her life, she will struggle to believe that Thomas is being genuine. It doesn't help matters that Thomas still partially blames Brooke for his actions, which is not the right way to handle the situation if he wants redemption.

Thomas' Apology Stuns Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Thomas has apologized to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) for using his son's phone to break up Brooke and Ridge's marriage to push his dad to remarry his mother. Now, it's time for him to give Brooke a heartfelt apology.

Thomas' apology touches Brooke. B&B spoilers state that she wants to forgive him and move forward with her life. It would help her relationship with Taylor if she let go of her resentment toward Thomas. However, the blonde bombshell struggles to believe that Thomas is being sincere in wanting to change his life.

Thomas Makes A Bold Move Next Week

Thomas will make a bold move in the week of March 6. This action will shock Brooke as it will contradict his claim of wanting to improve his life. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Brooke will suspect that Thomas apologized to her to get the upper hand with Douglas' custody situation. She considers that Steffy may have suggested he should make things right with her before he can have an active role in his son's life.

Whatever Thomas' motivation is to apologize to Brooke, he will beg her to forgive him and hope she's willing to wipe the slate clean. B&B spoilers reveal that Brooke will likely agree to move forward for the sake of her friendship with Taylor.

Even if Brooke agrees to forgive him for his horrible actions, she will never trust him fully again. Thomas has repeatedly proven that he only cares about his selfish needs and will do whatever is needed to drive a wedge between Brooke and Ridge.

B&B fans, do you think Brooke will forgive Thomas? Do you think Thomas is capable of changing? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more TV spoilers, news, and casting updates!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# BB# Bold and the Beautiful# TV# Spoilers# Soap Opera

Comments / 4

Published by

Chrissie has spent the last two decades writing online for publications such as Yahoo News and Inquisitr. She focuses on true crime, TV spoilers, LGBTQ civil rights, and trending news.

Wichita, KS
5K followers

More from Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Forces Hope To Work With Thomas -- Brooke's Pressured To Accept Apology

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of March 6 tease that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will agree to work with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She knows she needs him to revive her nearly dead clothing line, Hope For The Future.

Read full story
5 comments

Grey’s Anatomy Alum Isaiah Washington Announces Retirement From Acting, Then Started A GoFundMe For His Next Movie

Isaiah Washington announced on Twitter that he's retiring from acting. The Grey's Anatomy alum, who played Dr. Preston Burke, tweeted that he's retiring from the industry after fighting his haters for the past 12 years.

Read full story

Department Of Justice Says Police Can Sue Donald Trump Over January 6 Riot

Injured Capitol Police officers can sue former President Donald Trump and lawmakers over January 6, 2021, insurrection a the U.S. Capitol. Los Angeles Times reports that the Department of Justice confirmed Trump was not immune to being held financially responsible, and being the president would not protect him from lawsuits stemming from the riot.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas State

Kansas Moves To Criminalize Homelessness, Violators Face Fines And Limited Resources

Homeless service providers and advocates shared their concerns with Kansas lawmakers about a bill they say would criminalize homelessness and doesn’t offer solutions to the state’s problem. Lawrence Times reports that the bill hopes the cities would see fewer homeless camps in public areas, forcing homeless people to go to shelters or face legal consequences.

Read full story
81 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Becomes First State To Ban Drag Shows-- New Law Also Prohibits Gender-Affirming Health Care For Minors

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation banning minors from receiving gender-afforming care and restricting drag shows from taking place in public or in front of children. CBS News reports that Gov. Lee signed the bill, making it a law on Thursday, March 2.

Read full story
225 comments

Jeffree Star Says Nonbinary People's Use Of They/Them Is 'Going Too Far'

Jeffree Star is standing by his controversial comments about nonbinary people and the use of they/them pronouns. Newsweek reported that the Youtuber and makeup guru made a series of inflammatory remarks about people who use they/them pronouns.

Read full story
78 comments
Stanton County, NE

Poachers Caught With Bald Eagle They Killed, Intended To Eat The Bird --Criminals Facing Harsh Legal Consequences

Two men were cited for unlawful possession of a bald eagle in Nebraska. Yahoo News reported that the men intended to eat the bird. Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, 20-year-old Honduran Nationals, used a rifle to shoot the eagle on private property in Stanton County.

Read full story
17 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Phyllis Spirals After Summer's Rejection -- Finds Comfort In Jeremy

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) inch closer to a steamy romance. Soap Dirt reports that Jeremy crashes Phyllis' pity party after she has another blow-up with Summer Newman (Allison Lanier).

Read full story
10 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Returns to Forrester Creations To Save Hope's Line-- Paid For Bad Reviews

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will get what he wants and will return to Forrester Creations to save Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) line. Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will have concerns about his wife working with Thomas again.

Read full story
19 comments

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast 'Overjoyed' With Ellen Pompeo's Exit, Sources Say She Was 'Toxic On The Set'

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo exited the ABC medical drama on Thursday, February 23. Radar Online reported that her former co-stars are happy to see her go, stating she was a 'tyrant' on the set. Sources say the cast feels relieved that she left the show, as she allegedly created a toxic working environment on the set.

Read full story
55 comments
Tennessee State

Republicans Target Transgender People In Latest Tennessee Bill-- Aims To Restrict Health Care For Trans Adults

Republican state Sen. Jack Johnson opened the discussion on a bill he's co-sponsoring. Washington Post reports that the bill would limit gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender surgeries for minors.

Read full story
141 comments
Florida State

New Florida Bill Would Restrict Using Preferred Pronouns In Schools

A new Florida bill would expand the state's ban on classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public and charter schools. The Hill reports that the bill filed on Tuesday, February 28, by state Rep. Adam Anderson would expand on Parental Rights in Educational law. The law has been denounced by many dubbing it the "Don't Say Gay or Trans" bill.

Read full story
152 comments

Manson Family Member Linda Kasabian Dead At 73, Helped Put Charles Manson Behind Bars

Linda Kasabian, the Manson family lookout person during their 1969 murder spree, died at 73. People reports that Kasabian had been living in Washington state when she died and had changed her last name to Chiochios to conceal her identity. Linda's death certificate did not reveal her cause of death.

Read full story
1 comments
Genoa City, WI

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Victor Learns Of Sally's Pregnancy--Goes To Extremes To Run Her Out Of Genoa City

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) could resort to sinister methods to run Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) out of Genoa City. Soap Dirt reports that it won't take long for the news about Sally's pregnancy and the child's father is Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Tom Sizemore's Doctors Says There's No Hope Of Recovery -- Recommends End Of Life Decision

Tom Sizemore's family must make a very difficult decision for the actor. Hollywood Reporter claims that Sizemore's doctors say the actor has no chance at recovery and recommend his loved ones make an end-of-life decision.

Read full story
296 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Makes A Bold Move, Demands Douglas Move In With Her To Avoid Family Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease Douglas Forrester's (Henry Joseph Samiri) custody situation is about to get more complicated. She Knows Soaps reports that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) will make a wild suggestion, something that stuns both Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Read full story
28 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Victoria Fights For Nate-- Declares War On His Relationship With Elena

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will fight for Nate Hastings, Jr (Sean Dominic), pushing the former surgeon to end his relationship with Elena Dawson (Brytini Sarpy). She Knows Soaps reports that Victoria will question Nate about his commitment to his relationship with Elena after they cross the boss/employee line yet again.

Read full story
27 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Weekly Spoilers: Jack Proposes To Diane--Nick's Promise To Sally--Chelsea's New Idea

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 27 tease that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will ask Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) to marry him. She Knows Soaps reports that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will make a promise to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Read full story
20 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Summer Learns Of Sally's Pregnancy-- Plots With Nikki To Break Nick/Sally Up

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 27 tease that Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) discovers that her dad, Nick Newman's (Joshua Morrow) girlfriend, Sally Spectra (Sally Spectra), is pregnant with her uncle, Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) baby. She Knows Soaps reports this bombshell stuns Summer, leaving her to plot to destroy Nick's relationship with Sally.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy