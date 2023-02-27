'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas' Heartfelt Apology Stuns Brooke, Designer Vows To Change His Life

Thomas Forrester apologizes to Brooke Logan for framing her using Douglas Forrester's voice-changing app. Will she accept his apology? Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will realize during the week of February 27 that it's time for him to apologize to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for framing her for the CPS call that ended her marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She Knows Soaps reports that Wednesday, March 1, Thomas will give Brooke a heartfelt apology and ask for her forgiveness.

While Brooke wants to forgive Thomas and move forward with her life, she will struggle to believe that Thomas is being genuine. It doesn't help matters that Thomas still partially blames Brooke for his actions, which is not the right way to handle the situation if he wants redemption.

Thomas' Apology Stuns Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Thomas has apologized to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) for using his son's phone to break up Brooke and Ridge's marriage to push his dad to remarry his mother. Now, it's time for him to give Brooke a heartfelt apology.

Thomas' apology touches Brooke. B&B spoilers state that she wants to forgive him and move forward with her life. It would help her relationship with Taylor if she let go of her resentment toward Thomas. However, the blonde bombshell struggles to believe that Thomas is being sincere in wanting to change his life.

Thomas Makes A Bold Move Next Week

Thomas will make a bold move in the week of March 6. This action will shock Brooke as it will contradict his claim of wanting to improve his life. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Brooke will suspect that Thomas apologized to her to get the upper hand with Douglas' custody situation. She considers that Steffy may have suggested he should make things right with her before he can have an active role in his son's life.

Whatever Thomas' motivation is to apologize to Brooke, he will beg her to forgive him and hope she's willing to wipe the slate clean. B&B spoilers reveal that Brooke will likely agree to move forward for the sake of her friendship with Taylor.

Even if Brooke agrees to forgive him for his horrible actions, she will never trust him fully again. Thomas has repeatedly proven that he only cares about his selfish needs and will do whatever is needed to drive a wedge between Brooke and Ridge.

B&B fans, do you think Brooke will forgive Thomas? Do you think Thomas is capable of changing?